Despite the bans, Russian disinformation is spreading in new ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin’s top channels, for spreading propaganda and disinformation about the war.

About six months later, the number of sites pushing the same content exploded as Russia found ways to evade the ban. They rebranded to disguise their work. They transferred some of the propaganda functions to diplomats . And they cut and pasted a lot of content on new websites — so far with no apparent ties to Russia.

NewsGuard, a New York-based organization that studies and tracks online disinformation, has now identified 250 websites actively spreading Russian disinformation about the war, with dozens of new ones added in recent months.

Claims on these sites include allegations that Ukraine’s military has carried out some of the worst Russian attacks in support of the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appeared in public, or that Ukrainian refugees are committing crimes in Germany and Poland.

Some sites are independent think tanks or news outlets. About half are in English, others in French, German or Italian. Many were formed long before the war and were clearly not tied to the Russian government until they suddenly started parroting Kremlin talking points.

“They may have set up sleeper sites,” said Gordon Crovitz, co-CEO of NewsGuard. Sleeper sites are websites created for disinformation, which are largely dormant, slowly building an audience through innocuous or unrelated posts, and then switching to propaganda or disinformation in due course.

While Newsgard’s analysis found that most disinformation about the war in Ukraine is coming from Russia, it did find instances of false claims with a pro-Ukrainian slant. They include claims about a hotshot fighter ace known as the Ghost of Kyiv, which authorities admit is a myth. .

YouTube, TikTok and Meta, which own Facebook and Instagram, have pledged to remove RT and Sputnik from their platforms in the European Union. But researchers found that in some cases all Russia had to do to avoid the ban was to post it from a different account.

The Disinformation Situation Center, a Europe-based consortium of disinformation researchers, found that some RT video content was showing up on social media with the new brand name and logo. In the case of some video footage, the RT brand was simply removed from the video and reposted on a new YouTube channel not covered by the EU ban.

More aggressive content regulation of social media will make it harder for Russia to circumvent the ban, according to Felix Carte, senior adviser at UK-based nonprofit Reset, which has funded the work of the Center for Disinformation Situations and is critical to the role of social media. Democratic discourse.

“Rather than putting effective content moderation systems in place, they are playing whack-a-mole with the Kremlin’s disinformation apparatus,” Carte said.

YouTube’s parent company did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the ban.

In the EU, authorities are trying to beef up their defenses. The EU passed legislation this spring that requires tech companies to do more To root out false information. Companies that fail face huge fines.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova last month called disinformation “a growing problem in the EU, and we need to take really strong measures.”

The proliferation of sites spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine shows that Russia has a plan if governments or tech companies try to restrict RT and Sputnik. That means Western leaders and tech companies will have to do more than shutter a website or two if the Kremlin hopes to stem the flow of disinformation.

“The Russians are very smart,” said NewsGuard’s other co-CEO, Steven Brill.