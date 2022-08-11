Despite Russian claims, satellite images show damaged warplanes after Crimea explosions: Ukraine updates

Despite Russian claims that no aircraft were damaged in the explosions this week, new satellite images show that at least seven fighter planes were shot down at a Russian base in Crimea.

Images released Wednesday by Planet Labs PBC, a US Earth imaging company, also showed scorched grasslands and several craters near asphalt.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in multiple large explosions on Tuesday that killed one person and injured 14 others. Russia tried to downplay the explosions, saying several munitions at the base caught fire and exploded.

But Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said the explosions were carried out either by Ukrainian-made long-range weapons or by Ukrainian guerrillas operating in Crimea. Ukraine has stopped publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, which also shattered windows, damaged nearby apartment buildings and sent tourists fleeing.

Latest Developments:

►Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who was fined three times for criticizing the war in Ukraine, has now been detained and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, his lawyer said. Ovsyannikova’s home was raided and she was taken in for questioning on Wednesday.

►Ban on Russian coal imports by the European Union As part of a fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force on Thursday. A British defense intelligence update said the “increasing impact of Western sanctions” has significantly strained Russia’s military industrial complex.

►McDonald’s will begin reopening restaurants in Ukraine In the months following the restaurant chain closed its 109 Ukrainian locations following the Russian invasion. The company continues to pay its 10,000 employees in Ukraine.

Zelensky calls on Western countries for more aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged Western countries to provide more money and support to troops fighting in Ukraine. Addressing a donor conference in Denmark, he asked for more “weapons, munitions for our defence”.

“The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters Thursday that fighter planes are particularly needed.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that Britain would send more multiple launch rocket systems and guided missiles. Before the conference, the Danish government said it would give Ukraine an additional $113 million.

Concerns are growing over fighting near a Ukrainian nuclear plant

Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has raised fears of an international nuclear disaster and global leaders are expressing concern.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven, an intergovernmental political forum of leading industrialized nations, demanded on Wednesday that Russia return control of the plant to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear plants, shortly after invading the country in February. Before the war, the plant accounted for almost half of the electricity generated by nuclear power in Ukraine.

Ukrainian operators have been hired to run the plant. But the conflict surrounding the facility has fueled fears of a nuclear disaster similar to Chernobyl, which saw the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told The Associated Press last week that the conflict near the Zaporizhia plant is “totally out of control” as he urged Russia and Ukraine to allow inspectors to visit the site. Grossi said the equipment supply chain at the plant had been disrupted, and there were reports of violence between Russian soldiers and Ukrainian staff members.

“What’s at stake is extremely serious and extremely serious and dangerous,” Grossi said.

