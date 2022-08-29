New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Harrison Ford, a famous Hollywood actor, has traveled frequently by private jet in recent months, despite his well-known climate change activism.

Ford’s private jet, a multimillion-dollar Cessna Citation Sovereign, has made at least eight trips over two months spanning about 5,284 miles and emitting about 35 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to data from ADS-B Exchange and Celebrity Jets.

However, Ford has made regular appearances at global climate conferences, calling on individuals and government leaders to support efforts to reduce emissions and prevent catastrophic global warming.

“Floods, fires, droughts, plagues — it’s hard to read the headlines — and tell your kids that everything is okay,” he said. Commented at a conservation summit In France last year. “It’s not okay. Oh, it’s not okay. It’s okay to feel frustrated, anxious, sad, but don’t run away from it. Cry out for justice, give justice to Mother Nature.”

“There are ecosystems on Earth that cannot be replenished with carbon and biodiversity,” he added. “By protecting a small portion of these wetlands, tropical forests and mangroves, we can protect our wildlife, our air, water, food jobs and climate.”

Ford added that the younger generation of climate activists has the energy and conscience to do “what we haven’t been able to do yet”.

“If we don’t stop the destruction of the natural world, nothing else will make a difference,” Ford said During a separate speech At the 2020 Global Climate Action Summit.

But Ford’s jet has emitted more carbon into the atmosphere in less than two months than the average American burns every two years and the average person worldwide burns every nine years. According to The Nature Conservancy, the average American person’s carbon footprint is 16 tons per year, while the average person worldwide burns about 4 tons.

Over the past two months, the jet has made frequent trips to the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne, California, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Idaho Falls, Idaho, flight tracking data shows.

The longest tracked flight was a 1,203-mile trek from Wichita, Kansas to Hawthorne. That journey alone burned seven metric tons of carbon.

A representative for Ford did not respond to a request for comment.

Ford isn’t the only celebrity and climate activist to prefer private jet travel to commercial airlines.

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg burned through a whopping $116,159 worth of jet fuel between June 23 and August 22, Fox News Digital previously reported. Spielberg’s Gulfstream G650 flew more than 17,000 miles and burned at least 179 metric tons of carbon during that time.

Leonardo DiCaprio has flown private jets and traveled long distances on yachts, pushing for extreme climate measures and funding nuisance lawsuits against Big Oil firms. The actor flew approximately 8,000 in a private jet in 2016 to receive an environmental award.

Additionally, Taylor Swift and members of the Kardashian family have recently faced heat for their frequent use of private jets.