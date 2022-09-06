New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claims investigators found “zero” classified emails on her private email server, according to a 2018 government report, while 193 classified emails were sent to or from her server when they were drafted.

Clinton made the comments Tuesday in response to comparisons made between the infamous investigations into her private server and the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails …” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to redefine me. There’s even a ‘Clinton standard’.”

She added, “I actually have zero classified emails.”

Clinton was questioned by the FBI for having classified information on his private email server at home.

Although FBI Director James Comey has publicly said that Clinton mishandled classified information, he declined to recommend prosecution and the Justice Department declined to move forward.

Intelligence Community Inspector General I. Charles McCullough III’s review of Clinton documents identified “several dozen” additional classified emails, including specific intelligence the intelligence agencies called “Special Access Programs” (SAP).

According to a 2018 Department of Justice Inspector General report, “81 email chains containing approximately 193 personal emails classified at classified to top secret levels at the time the emails were generated on UNCLASSIFIED systems and sent to Clinton’s personal server.”

The government conducted a preliminary search of Trump’s home in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 – collection, transmission, or loss of protected information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 – Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump’s home.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge and Pamela K. Brown contributed to this report.