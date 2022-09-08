New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cases of monkeypox The White House said on Wednesday that vaccinations are falling in the US as they increase.

More than 460,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered, said Dr. Demetrius Daskalakis, deputy coordinator of the White House National Monkeypox Response.

The White House also plans to raise it Vaccine offerings At upcoming LGBTQ Pride festivals, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

“Our goal is to control this outbreak in the US,” Daskalakis said. “We’re seeing strong progress, really gaining Shooting in hands. Now that supply is less of an issue, we need to make sure we focus on keeping up with demand.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 21,274 monkeypox cases in the US, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Even as the number of monkeypox infections continues to decline — after peaking at 870 in a single day last month — there is a growing racial disparity in cases, the AP reported.

Cases among whites have declined in recent weeks, but CDC data show black and Latino populations are disproportionately infected.

In the last week of August, blacks accounted for 38% of infections, although less than a quarter of the cases reported in the early days of the outbreak, the AP reported.

Meanwhile, Latinos account for one-third of the infections, according to the AP.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the AP that those numbers indicate that vaccines and messages are not reaching black and Latino communities well enough.

“This tells you that there needs to be a major recalibration of your interventions,” Adalja said. “It doesn’t have as much impact as it should.”

On Wednesday, Daskalakis said the White House had worked to get it Vaccines for local LGBTQ organizations, Specifically to increase access to black and Latino communities, the AP reported.

“Thousands of people are getting protection from monkeypox that they otherwise might not have,” Daskalakis said. “These events demonstrate that our strategy is working.”

According to the CDC’s global map and count of cases, the US has the highest number of cases in the world.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox,” the CDC says on its website.

Symptoms of monkeypox are milder than those of smallpox — and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The CDC says the virus is not related to chickenpox. Monkeypox was discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in monkeys kept for research.

Fox News Digital’s Deirdre Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.