First on Fox: Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan enthusiastically voted for the Democrats’ inflation-reduction legislation, despite repeated calls to cut taxes on the middle class, but analysis shows that taxes on the middle class will rise.

Ryan has been outspoken about cutting taxes, especially on the campaign trail while running for an open Senate seat in the Buckeye State.

“I call on the administration and others to bring an immediate tax cut to Congress for us to pass,” Ryan said. said on Fox News in May.

“The earned income tax cut, the child tax cut that we had last year, carry it forward so it’s right for consumers,” he continued. “And then a general tax cut to put money in the pockets of workers and small businesses.”

“I will work with either party to cut spending and pass a tax cut for the middle class,” Ryan said in a June campaign announcement. “Because you deserve some breathing room.”

“That’s why I will fight China to bring jobs back to Ohio and fight for tax cuts that put more money in your pocket,” Ryan May said in the announcement.

Ryan voted for the Democrats’ Anti-Inflation Act, a bill that entered the House that critics warned would raise taxes and worsen inflation.

“Every day I hear from Ohioans struggling with inflation, that’s why I’m fighting tooth and nail in Congress to get immediate relief.” Ryan said in a press release .

The Deinflation Act is a historic opportunity to lower prices, reform our health care system, reduce our deficit, and make historic investments in domestic energy production and manufacturing that will put our nation on a path to dominance in the clean energy industry while raising a penny in taxes on middle-class Americans.”

“Best of all, this bill positions us to create a level playing field for our workers to rebuild the great American middle class and finally overtake China,” he continued. “By lowering prescription drug and healthcare costs, creating good-paying jobs, and providing a brighter future for our children, this legislation is a huge win for working people in Ohio and across the country. I look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

According to the non-partisan Joint Economic Committee (JEC), the bill’s tax pain In fact there will be a trickle down People earning less than $200,000 a year will reach $16.7 billion in 2023.

JCT also assessed Manufacturing industry The increase will hit the hardest in the US, which will account for 52% of the $222 billion in tax increases over the next decade.

Republicans on House Ways and Means Committee — the committee that oversees taxes — also suggested the money in the bill could hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents.

Buckeye State Republicans had words for Ryan over his vote, with Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchick calling the Democrat congressman a “liar and fraud” in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Ohioans know that Tim Ryan’s campaign promises are worthless,” Paduchik said. “Ryan spent the entire general election pledging to fight for working-class tax cuts, but he just voted for a tax hike that took billions out of the pockets of working-class Ohioans. Tim Ryan is a liar and a fraud. Unbelievable.”

Geno DiFabio, a truck driver running for Mahoning County commissioner, blasted Ryan as “a typical career politician.”

“After months of saying he wanted a middle class tax cut he raised them! Ryan is running against his own failed record because he can’t implement it,” DiFabio said. “Phony, failed, lying to the people of Ohio! We need to fire Ryan once and for all.”

Mason City Council member Ashley Chance told Fox News Digital that she has seen the “devastating effects” of the Democrats’ government spending “first hand” as a small business owner.

“As a small business owner, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s inflationary spending,” Chance said. “Now to make matters worse, they’ve raised taxes in the middle of a full-blown recession. It’s not going to help anyone run a business in Ohio.”

The Ryan campaign did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

President Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday after a tumultuous negotiation process.

Republicans have warned against the bill, which critics say could worsen the pressure Americans are putting on their wallets.

Ryan is running against Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance for the open Senate seat.