Despite a shortage of teachers, some graduates still face barriers to enrolling in classes.

Certification delays for some Canadian teacher graduates are hindering their careers in the classroom.

When Megan Ansems received an email from the Nova Scotia Department of Early Childhood Education and Development with a teacher license number this spring, you could tell she was thrilled.

“I was going to tattoo this number on my arm,” said Ansems, who graduated from Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax this spring with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Ansems, who focused on math and science in high school, got a boost in her career when Nova Scotia granted early certification to nearly 300 graduating teacher candidates so they could replace teachers during the next wave of COVID-19. .

BUT lack of teachers as well as certified substitutes to replace them was a serious violation to Canadian classes in past waves of the pandemicand is also expected to continue this fall. But there is a new cohort of new educators like Ansems who are keen to fill in the gaps in the coming school year, especially after many have seen firsthand over the past few years how much they are needed.

However, some are facing obstacles — both new and pre-pandemic — on their way to stable classroom work.

Megan Ansems spent the spring as a supply teacher after Nova Scotia granted early certification to near-graduation students to alleviate staffing shortages due to COVID-19. This fall, she’s gearing up for daily odd jobs again, but also waiting for news of a longer-term teaching job. (Dylan Jones/CBC)

Ansems is now working at a summer day camp in Kentville, North Carolina, waiting for her teacher job applications to be submitted, and preparing to return to day-to-day substitute teaching.

“I’m happy to be back with the student council and deputy in September, October, if they have me,” she said.

“I’m so close, but I still can’t grab onto this job or this dream”

In Ontario, where the program gave teacher candidates who were close to graduation a temporary certification, Chelsea Brassard was also busy with spring teaching instead.

Having applied for an interim certification in January during her last semester at the University of Ottawa, she received approval in May – after she had already completed her program and graduated. With that under her belt, Brassard said she was called in as a supply teacher every school day until the end of June.

However, now, in mid-August, Brassard not yet received permanent status despite having graduated. She says she paid a fee to the provincial teacher certification body and submitted her documents several times; she initiated the process back in 2021 because she expected delays.

Brassard is eligible to work as an on-call teacher on a temporary certificate until it expires in December, but she feels she is being held back without permanent status.

“Some schools will hire you as long as you get your full license before it expires. Some schools said, “We don’t want to take that kind of risk,” she said.

“[It’s] very frustrating now that I see that I’m so close, but I still can’t grab onto this job or this dream.”

In a statement to CBC News, the Ontario College of Education said most of the delays were due to “incomplete applications” and said applications are processed within 30 business days.

“The College cannot begin reviewing an application until we receive a complete application, including all required documents and applicable fees. In almost all cases, certification delays are due to incomplete applications,” the spokesperson said.

“We expect the 2022 Ontario Spring Graduates to be certified in the coming weeks.”

University of Ottawa education professor Joel Westheimer said he was concerned about barriers to new teachers during a “nearly unprecedented teacher shortage in Ontario and many other provinces in Canada.”

“What I don’t want is for young teachers to turn down or turn down the queue to become teachers because they are too frustrated with the process,” said Westheimer, chair of research in democracy and education.

The goal should be to “get people out of their teacher training programs into the classroom as quickly and smoothly as possible,” he added.

A Variety of Factors Contribute to the Teacher Shortage

In different places, different factors can keep teachers from getting into the classrooms that need them, and it’s a complex issue that deserves attention, said Allison Juhl, Chair of the British Columbia Deans of Education Association and Executive Director of the Canadian Deans of Education Association. .

“The shortage of teachers is a serious crisis for the country,” she said.

The shortage of teachers is a complex problem. It will not have easy solutions,” says Allison Jule, professor and dean of education at Fraser Valley University in Abbotsford, British Columbia. (Wendy Lis)

In British Columbia, for example, after landmark decision of the Supreme Court In terms of class sizes in BC, the number of required teachers increased dramatically in 2016. At the same time, Jules said BC teachers on average earn lower wages than their counterparts in other provinces and are also manipulated by high costs for housing, food and other necessities.

It may then be less attractive for new teacher graduates to stay in the province, even when they are badly needed, Jule explained.

More broadly, teacher shortages are a chronic problem in many rural, remote and indigenous communities across the country, she said.

Lack of housing is a key factor in some areas. For others, it is an unpredictable work environment for occasional/substitute teachers.

Jule also noted that since most educational programs are located in urban centers, many who are interested in teaching but live far from big cities are forced to leave their homes to access learning. Then, they don’t always come back after release.

Two areas she would like to see more explored include programs that combine distance and face-to-face teaching and more places in teacher training programs in general.

“This is a difficult problem. He won’t have easy solutions.”

The British Columbia Department of Education and Child Care has acknowledged that there is a shortage in some parts of the province.

“We know that there is some longstanding pressure to fill positions in rural and remote areas, and to [substitute, on-call teachers] and the role of professionals,” the representative said in a statement, which also outlined the efforts made in recent years to address the shortage.

These include adding places to educational programs, working to increase the number of indigenous and French language teachers, developing a strategy for rural areas, brand new blended learning program at the University of British Columbia and an update on internationally trained teacher certification and the total processing time for teacher certifications.

Jule said she believes finding solutions will require everyone — school boards, teacher unions, ministries of education, governing bodies, teacher training colleges — to come together to examine and address the many causes associated with the pandemic and chronic teacher shortages.

“This is a difficult problem. She won’t have easy solutions. It requires deeper discussions that are ongoing.”

Chelsea Brassard received an interim certification from the Ontario College of Education in May and has been a full-time provider teacher for the last two months of her senior year. However, a recent graduate from the University of Ottawa says that without permanent certification, she cannot work more consistently and consistently. (Sylvain Lepage/CBC)

Back in Nova Scotia, Ansems said she is optimistic about the fall but also checks her mail for a paper certificate proving her status as a teacher. She suggests she might need it if she applies to teach outside the province.

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Department of Early Childhood Education and Development told CBC News that, with a few exceptions, “teachers who received conditional certification in the spring have become permanent in Nova Scotia” and that the license number emailed serves as “confirmation their permanent certification.

“It’s one of those things where the question is, ‘Am I really a teacher if I don’t have this special piece of paper?'” Ansems said.

“But a lot [my friends] found a job, are very excited about the start of the school year, and we are all very, very excited to be in classes in September.”