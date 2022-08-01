New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dodge is going all-in.

The automaker has reaffirmed plans to transition its performance cars to an all-electric platform, with a next-generation V8-powered model in the works, according to a new report.

As Motor Trend reports, the automaker is developing a new large vehicle platform that will feature an all-electric chassis as well as a V8 engine, with a concept for the brand’s first electric muscle car to be revealed soon, set to go on sale. The 2024 model year follows an as-yet-unnamed name.

According to Motor Trend, an evolution of the current platform used for the Dodge Charger and Challenger is in development to replace those models, and possibly the Chrysler 300, with inline-6-cylinder and V8 powertrains.

A Dodge spokesperson told Fox News Autos that the story is “false” and that the current internal combustion engine (ICE) platform will be discontinued along with its V8 engines.

It is unclear when exactly this will happen. Dodge has yet to put an expiration date on its internal combustion engine vehicles and has indicated that they will be sold alongside EVs as they filter into the lineup, leaving the door open for updated ICE models that have been introduced for some time. A brand new vehicle is not on the cards.

Another rumor that Dodge declined to comment on is that an E85-capable version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is being introduced with a V8 producing 900 horsepower on 100-octane fuel.

The situation should become clear next week as Dodge plans to make several announcements about its muscle cars during the Dodge Speed ​​Week events in Detroit in mid-August.