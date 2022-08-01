type here...
TOP STORIES Deshawn Watson suspended 6 games for sexual harassment
TOP STORIES

Deshawn Watson suspended 6 games for sexual harassment

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson passes during May practice at the team’s training facility in Ohio. On Monday, the NFL suspended Watson for six games for violating personal conduct policies following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ron Schwane/AP


hide title

switch title

Ron Schwane/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson passes during May practice at the team’s training facility in Ohio. On Monday, the NFL suspended Watson for six games for violating personal conduct policies following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ron Schwane/AP

NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson ordered Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson to be suspended without pay for six games, NPR confirmed Monday.

The punishment comes after Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women, sparking civil lawsuits and the star quarterback’s suspension in 2021. In June, Watson settled 20 cases against him.

The six-game suspension is “the most severe punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct,” Robinson said in her decision, adding that “Mr. Watson’s behavior pattern is more egregious than any previously reviewed by the NFL.” “.

Deshawn Watson of the Cleveland Browns settled 20 of 24 sexual harassment lawsuits

Sports

Deshawn Watson of the Cleveland Browns settled 20 of 24 sexual harassment lawsuits

Robinson found Watson liable for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NPR via email.

In particular, she said that the NFL had proven that Watson had engaged in: sexual assault (as defined by NFL policy); conduct endangering another person; and conduct that undermines the integrity of the NFL.

The allegations against Watson came from some of the more than 60 massage therapists he worked with over the 15 months that ran from late 2019 through winter 2021.

Robinson said that in making appointments with massage therapists, Watson “had a sexual purpose, not just a therapeutic one.”

“I find the evidence sufficient to demonstrate that Mr. Watson knew or should have known that any contact between his penis and these therapists was unwelcome,” Robinson said.

Sports

Deshawn Watson cleared of sexual harassment charges

Earlier this year, two grand juries in Texas dropped criminal charges against Watson, clearing the way for his eventual return to the playing field.

Watson has the right to appeal the decision within three days through the NFL Players Association. The league can also file its own appeal.

The NFL says it is “reviewing Judge Robinson’s six-game suspension and will decide on next steps.”

Watson was playing for the Houston Texans when allegations arose against him. In March, he signed a five-year contract and became the Browns’ quarterback.

Previous articleBeyoncé to drop ableist slur from ‘Heated’ after backlash from disability campaigners
Next articleUN chief warns grimly about risk of ‘nuclear annihilation’

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

She voted to impeach Trump. Now rape. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a difficult primary

Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Winner Kelly brings tears of joy and a sense of release

FROMChloe Kelly could have run all the way to Hanwell if she'd been allowed to. The place...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A year after her son was killed by police in Repentigny, Queensland, a mother struggles with grief and guilt.

Marie-Mireille Bens was at her home in Repentigny, Queensland when her son was shot and killed by local...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

China again threatens ‘consequences’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Monday in Singapore, Chinese officials issued new and stark warnings that she should...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to Host ‘The 56th Annual CMA Awards’

(CNN)Country Music Association and ABC have been announced Key Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A jury has found guilty of a wealthy dentist accused of murdering his wife on an African safari

off Video Fox News Flash August 1st Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News