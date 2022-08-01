Deshawn Watson suspended 6 games for sexual harassment

Enlarge this image switch title Ron Schwane/AP

NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson ordered Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson to be suspended without pay for six games, NPR confirmed Monday.

The punishment comes after Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women, sparking civil lawsuits and the star quarterback’s suspension in 2021. In June, Watson settled 20 cases against him.

The six-game suspension is “the most severe punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct,” Robinson said in her decision, adding that “Mr. Watson’s behavior pattern is more egregious than any previously reviewed by the NFL.” “.

Robinson found Watson liable for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NPR via email.

In particular, she said that the NFL had proven that Watson had engaged in: sexual assault (as defined by NFL policy); conduct endangering another person; and conduct that undermines the integrity of the NFL.

The allegations against Watson came from some of the more than 60 massage therapists he worked with over the 15 months that ran from late 2019 through winter 2021.

Robinson said that in making appointments with massage therapists, Watson “had a sexual purpose, not just a therapeutic one.”

“I find the evidence sufficient to demonstrate that Mr. Watson knew or should have known that any contact between his penis and these therapists was unwelcome,” Robinson said.

Earlier this year, two grand juries in Texas dropped criminal charges against Watson, clearing the way for his eventual return to the playing field.

Watson has the right to appeal the decision within three days through the NFL Players Association. The league can also file its own appeal.

The NFL says it is “reviewing Judge Robinson’s six-game suspension and will decide on next steps.”

Watson was playing for the Houston Texans when allegations arose against him. In March, he signed a five-year contract and became the Browns’ quarterback.