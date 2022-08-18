New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The Cleveland Browns know how long now They will be without Deshaun Watson, the quarterback suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after news broke Thursday.

Appellate Officer Peter C. The NFL and NFLPA had agreed to a settlement before Harvey’s decision The appeal of the NFL Watson’s initial six-game suspension.

“I am grateful that the disciplinary process is over and I am very appreciative of the tremendous support I have received during my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement.

Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns quarterback learns fate before regular season

“Once again, I apologize for any pain this situation has caused. I will be held accountable for the decisions I made. My focus is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however I can. I am apart of the team. I am concerned about what my future holds in Cleveland. I’m glad.”

As the Browns await Watson’s return in Week 13, the focus now turns to who will start in Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is preparing for different scenarios at quarterback.

As head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned after the Browns’ first preseason game, the Browns have Jacoby Brissett as their Week 1 starter.

“Ever since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next guy up,” Brissett said following news of Watson’s initial suspension, according to NFL.com. “My rookie year was like that, so that experience helps with the mindset of understanding that you have to be ready whenever your number is called, not just playing. “

“It’s great that you have that belief in the organization. I’m excited for the opportunity,” he added.

Brissett started 37 games over six years with three different organizations, starting 30 games Indianapolis Colts from 2017-2020 . Brissett took the majority of snaps with the first team this week.

Behind Brissett on the depth chart are Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

Dobbs has appeared in just six NFL games in his two-year career, while Rosen is playing for his fourth team in four years. After starting 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals in his rookie season, Rosen started three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons.