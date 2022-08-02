Deshaun Watson’s suspension: How does it compare to other penalties under Roger Goodell?

Editor’s note: This article contains details of alleged cases of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games after 24 women filed suit alleging he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and sexually assaulted him during massage sessions, retired judge Sue L. Robinson ruled.

The NFL now has three days to formally request an appeal, and it said it is “reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of the six-game suspension and will decide on next steps.”

This is far from the first significant disciplinary case involving a multi-game suspension following Roger Goodell’s tenure as NFL commissioner.

Here’s a look at how Watson’s discipline compares to other notable cases, chronologically, during Goodell’s NFL tenure.

Derrius Guice

In August 2020, while playing for the Washington football team, Guice surrendered to police after being charged with three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of strangulation, a felony in Virginia. Washington admitted at the time that he was aware of a “potential incident of domestic violence” and released Guice two hours after he turned himself in. Criminal complaints allege Guice assaulted his girlfriend on three separate occasions, including one incident on March 13. In 2020 Guice “strangled her until she was unconscious.”

A judge The charges were removed in June 2021 Once a financial agreement is reached between the parties. In August 2021, the NFL announced that Guice would be suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy regarding incidents from 2020. Guice is unsigned.

Antonio Brown

The league suspended the Brown receiver, who is a free agent, eight games before the 2020 campaign for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. One of Brown’s former trainers, Brittney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit in September 2019 alleging he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. Sports Illustrated reported in September 2019 that Brown sent threatening messages to a particular woman. He is also accused of sexual misconduct.

The Buccaneers later signed Brown in October 2020 and he helped them win Super Bowl 55 by catching a touchdown pass in the game. Brown was suspended three games in December 2021 after the NFL found he “misrepresented” his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Karim Hunt

In November 2018, TMZ published video from an incident from February of that year in which then-Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was caught on security camera kicking and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Hunt was not charged in connection with the incident, but Kansas City released him hours after the video was published, saying he “didn’t tell the truth” in discussions about the incident.

The Browns announced the signing of Hunt in February 2019, while the NFL’s investigation was still ongoing. The following month, the NFL suspended Hunt for eight games, and Hunt apologized a second time, saying he would not appeal the ruling.

Jameis Winston

In March 2016, an Uber driver complained to the company and said one of her customers, who turned out to be then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, groped her. The alleged victim did not go to the police, and Winston initially denied the allegations. The NFL announced Winston was suspended three games after an eight-month investigation.

Winston then released a statement apologizing to the Uber driver for “the position I put you in.” Winston accepted the suspension and did not appeal, with multiple reports indicating that the three-game ban was the result of a settlement between the league, the players’ union and his representatives.

In April 2020, Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints and has since extended his contract twice.

Jimmy Smith

The NFL suspended then-Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith four games in August 2018 as a result of an ongoing custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Baltimore said in a statement that the league “found evidence of bullying and emotionally abusive behaviors.”

The team said it consulted relationship and domestic violence experts for their perspectives and convened a panel of female and male executives from the organization to review the matter. Smith is currently a free agent and has played each of his 11 seasons in Baltimore.

Ezekiel Elliott

After a year-long investigation, the NFL cited Elliott’s ex-girlfriend and photos of the injuries Elliott inflicted on her in July 2016 as the basis for a six-game suspension in August 2017.

The woman reported several incidents of domestic violence to authorities in 2016, including an incident in July 2016 in Columbus, Ohio, that led to a police investigation. The same woman reported to police in February 2016 that Elliott pushed her against a wall in Aventura, Florida.

Elliott later contested the suspension in court and his legal team won some hearings and he rejected the ban and agreed in November 2017 to enforce the entire ban.

Josh Brown

Former Giants kicker Josh Brown was suspended one game in 2016 after he was arrested in May 2015 on suspicion of domestic assault in Woodinville, Washington. No charges were filed. However, the NFL opened a separate investigation in October 2016 after the release of personal documents in which Brown admitted to physically and emotionally abusing his ex-wife.

The NFL suspended Brown an additional six games in September 2017, although Brown remained unsigned following the 2016 season, the last time he played in the NFL.

Greg Hardy

The NFL first suspended then-Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy for 10 games in May 2014 for his role in an alleged domestic violence case. An NFL investigation determined that Hardy used physical force on his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder, on “at least four occasions.” The altercation, including one “she landed on a covered futon with at least four semi-automatic rifles.” Deadspin published 48 photos of the bruises and injuries that Hardy Holder sustained.

Hardy pleaded guilty in a North Carolina bench trial, but exercised his right in the state legislature to have the case tried before a jury. In this case, the charges were dropped due to Holder’s failure to appear. Hardy denied the allegations but appealed the NFL’s ruling. Neutral arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld Hardy’s suspension in July 2015, but reduced the penalty to four games.

Ray Rice

In August 2014, the NFL initially suspended Ray Rice, then a Ravens running back, for two games from February of that year for an incident at an Atlantic City hotel where he was charged with aggravated assault on his fiancée Janay Rice (née Palmer). ) Security cameras caught Rice dragging his fiancée out of the elevator. A judge later dismissed the charges in May 2015.

Then, hours after TMZ published a video of Rice hitting his fiancée, the Ravens released him and the NFL announced that he was being suspended indefinitely based on additional video evidence. Rice appealed the indefinite suspension and won on November 28, 2014, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately if a team signed him. As a result, he was suspended for 11 matches.

Rice, however, remained a free agent and never played in the NFL again.

Ben Roethlisberger

The NFL suspended Roethlisberger for six games in April 2010, after he was accused of sexual assault twice in separate incidents, one in 2009 and another the following year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell later reduced the penalty to four games. He was not charged for either incident.

First, a hotel employee sued him in July 2009 and accused Roethlisberger of raping her a year earlier when she came to his room and asked him to fix her TV. In the lawsuit, she says she developed depression, anxiety and PTSD as a result, eventually requiring hospitalization. Roethlisberger was not charged. Second, a then-20-year-old college student alleged that Roethlisberger exposed himself in a back room of a Milledgeville, Georgia, bar, then followed her into the bathroom and raped her.

Contributors: Tom Schad, Scott Gleason; Tom Pelissero