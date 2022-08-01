New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson He was reportedly handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct, sparking a backlash on social media over what was seen as a lenient ruling.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued a 15-page conclusion that found Watson had violated the policy, but that there was insufficient evidence to justify an indefinite suspension. ESPN reported.

The NFLPA released a statement Sunday night saying it stood by Robinson’s decision and urged the NFL to “do the same.”



“A former federal judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and the NFL – conducted a thorough and fair hearing, read thousands of pages of investigative documents and impartially reviewed the arguments of both sides,” the statement read. “Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and not clouded by the whims of the league office.”

“Therefore, regardless of her decision, Deshan and the NFLPA We stand by her ruling, and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

However, the response on social media has not been positive — drawing comparisons to the NFL’s full-season suspension Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and others.

Watson has Recently settled 23 out of 24 lawsuits A lawyer representing the women said he was accused of sexual assault in Texas. In July, the Houston Texans settled with 30 women after the team allegedly ignored concerns and enabled Watson. The terms of the settlement are being kept confidential.

NFL It previously called for an indefinite suspension, though the ruling can still be appealed.

