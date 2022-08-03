Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns teammates stay away from suspension talk

BEREA, Ohio — There is no quarterback controversy in the purest sense of the phrase with the Cleveland Browns. Controversy surrounds their quarterback, not the least of whom was bought as the face of their franchise.

Their franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was charged by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. The Browns learned Monday that Robinson will be suspended six games. The NFL is likely to appeal the decision and seek a longer suspension, which must be made in writing by 9 a.m. ET on Thursday.

“The train box [Kevin] Stefanski addressed the team and let everyone know the situation,” center Nick Harris said Tuesday. “Everybody has full confidence in Jacoby. [Brissett]. He comes to work every day and is trying to get his business ready.”

Robinson’s 16-page decision was the subject of much debate across the country when it was released Monday. That conversation, at least publicly, didn’t extend into the Browns’ locker room.

Browns players were not available to the media Monday. On Tuesday, they continued to distance themselves from any direct conversation about Watson’s off-the-field issues.

“That’s none of my business,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said Tuesday. “I think it’s something that Deshaun needs to take care of. I think the legal process should take care of itself and I don’t want to put myself in that situation. This is football for us here and he’s going to handle it the way he needs to handle it.”

Walker wondered how the franchise quarterback’s well-publicized off-the-field issues didn’t register at least some concern from his teammates. Most of the questions about Watson since the offseason program began in April have been answered by Browns players rather than the quarterback himself.

So, isn’t the business of a franchise quarterback the entire team’s business?

“That’s a great question,” Walker said. “I wouldn’t say that. At the end of the day we’re all part of this organization and part of this team and we all have a job to do. It’s not everybody’s job to worry about somebody else’s job. We have to do our own.”

Both Walker and Brissett were asked if Robinson had a chance to read the decision. Both say they are not and in fact may not be.

Brissett could spend more time with Watson than anyone, at least inside the facility. Brissett will be the starting quarterback while Watson is suspended.

That said, if anyone on the team can read Watson’s mood, it’s Brissett.

“Well, it’s ‘one’ day so he’s good,” Brissett said. “Obviously, tough news though [he] We can only go forward, right?”

One person who read the report was Stefanski. Seven hours after the decision was announced, the Browns coach did not go through the full report while addressing the media after Monday’s practice.

Even after reading the report, Stefanski maintained the same stance he had taken throughout the process. This is basically to postpone the process.

“I continue to respect Judge Robinson and her ruling,” he said before Tuesday’s practice. “I think that’s where my focus really is.”

Watson is one man who hasn’t addressed the situation since the start of training camp. He has had just two media availability since the Browns acquired him: a March 25 introductory press conference and a June 14 minicamp availability.

Stefanski repeatedly said he should let Watson speak for himself when asked about several direct questions about the quarterback. Watson, like owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry, will wait until full closure on the matter, he said Tuesday.

