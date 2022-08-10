New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Cleveland Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will start their first preseason game on Friday.

It’s becoming more common for starters, especially quarterbacks, to sit out the preseason — however, Watson hasn’t played an NFL game since 2020.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined for the entire 2021 season amid sexual misconduct allegations against him, currently suspended for six games. However, that suspension could be longer.

The NFL is currently appealing the suspension, as it was handed down by an independent disciplinary official.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that the Browns are preparing for different scenarios for their quarterback position, but they are also getting Watson in game shape during training camp.

“We’ll let him play, but we’ve got to be ready to play Deshaun,” Stefanski said before Day 8 of Browns training camp. According to Cleveland.com . “He hasn’t played football in over a year. We’ve got to get Jacoby (Brissett) ready to play. He’s going to be quick and start for us, and we’re going to count on him.”

When Watson last played in 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. In his four seasons (54 games), he had 14,539 passing yards, a 67.8 completion percentage and 104 touchdowns against 36 interceptions.

The Browns, in fact, said “most” of their starters will play Friday in Jacksonville.