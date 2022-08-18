New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deshaun Watson addressed the media at Cleveland Browns training camp on Thursday after the NFL announced the quarterback’s agreement to sit 11 games and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association came after Watson was accused in 24 civil lawsuits of sexually assaulting massage therapists beginning in March 2021. He settled with 23 of the 24 defendants and avoided indictments by two separate Texas grand juries.

“I stand by my innocence and I have always said that I have never attacked anyone or disrespected anyone and I stand by that. But at the same time, I have to move forward in my life and in my career. Let’s move forward so we can, I have to step up and put pride aside,” he said. .

“I will stand by my innocence and keep moving forward and will not disrespect or sexually harass anyone.”

Watson added that the settlements do not mean he is guilty.

“Just because a settlement and things like that happen doesn’t mean a person is guilty of anything. I think a person has a chance to stand up and prove his innocence and we’ve proven it judicially and we have to move on. To move forward as a person and as a person,” he added.

Separately, Watson released a statement through the team.

Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns quarterback learns fate before regular season

“I am grateful that the disciplinary process is over and I am very appreciative of the incredible support I have received during my short time with the Browns organization. I once again apologize for any pain this situation has caused,” the statement read.

“I will be accountable for the decisions I make. My focus is to work to be the best version of myself on and off the field and support my teammates whenever possible when I’m away from the team. What I’m excited about is my future in Cleveland.”

Last week, Watson apologized.

“I want to say I’m really sorry to all the women I affected in this situation,” he said, via ESPN.

“The decisions I’ve made in my life have put me in this position. I definitely want to go back, but I want to move on and grow and learn and show that I’m a real person, and I’m going to push forward.”

Watson denies any wrongdoing.

The allegations first surfaced when he was a member of the Houston Texans. He was traded to the Browns earlier this season and signed a fully guaranteed contract.