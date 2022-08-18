closer
After the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed Thursday to a stiff suspension against Deshaun Watson, the quarterback will now make his debut against the Houston Texans in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

Watson, 26, will be eligible to play for the Browns when they return to NRG Stadium on Dec. 4 to face his former team. Watson was playing for the Texans when 24 women were accused of sexually assaulting him during massage therapy sessions.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during a game against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(David Rosenblum/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I stand by my innocence and I never attacked anyone or disrespected anyone and I stand by that.” Watson told reporters Following the NFL’s announcement. “But at the same time, I have to move forward in my life and in my career. If we’re going to move forward, I have to be able to step up and be proud.”

Watson was suspended for six games without penalty by an independent disciplinary official last month, but the league appealed the ruling after initially seeking a suspension of at least one year. On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Deshaun Watson looks on during a Cleveland Browns offseason workout at the CrossCountry Mortgage campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

(Nick Comet/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

There’s no guarantee Watson will return for the first week of eligibility, but if he does, tensions will be high.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans after the 2020 season over issues with the front office. Houston was unwilling to comply with her plea when sexual assault allegations arose.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates a touchdown against the Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis.

(AP Photo/Jack Bollinger, File)

After a yearlong standoff, Watson was traded to the Browns in March in exchange for three first-round draft picks and a lucrative contract.

Houston also settled with 30 women who accused Watson of enabling abuse.

