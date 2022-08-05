New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey was appointed Thursday to supervise The NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension After independent disciplinary official Sue L. Robinson issued her recommendation for the Cleveland Browns quarterback earlier this week.

The league released a statement confirming Harvey, who served as attorney general from 2003-2006. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell A designer for the appeals process.

“Mr. Harvey served as the Attorney General of New Jersey and is now a partner at the Patterson Belknap firm in New York,” the statement read. “He has also served as a federal prosecutor. He has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Mr. Harvey has also served as commissioner designee in other arbitrations.”

Deshaun Watson’s suspension detailed in disciplinary officer’s 16-page report

Robinson, a former federal judge, released a 16-page report that concluded Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy on three counts. 24 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment But she pointed to the league’s previous rulings as part of her six-game suspension decision.

Robinson explained that her decision was based in part on “existing disciplinary standards and prior disciplinary outcomes.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL previously recommended an indefinite suspension through at least the 2022 season and announced Wednesday that Robinson is appealing the decision.

“Pursuant to the 2020 NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (‘CBA’), the disciplinary official’s factual findings are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him. For six games, the disciplinary “The CBA provides the NFL or the NFLPA with the right to appeal discipline imposed by an official,” a league spokesperson said in a statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Tony Buzby, advocate for women Watson is suing over the allegations On sexual harassment, calls on the NFL to “do the right thing.”

“Every victim of sexual harassment is watching Roger Goodell and the NFL right now. … What will you do, Mr. Goodell? It’s never too late to do the right thing,” he said at a news conference. “That’s what these women and those watching hope for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.