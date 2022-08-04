New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, faced some harsh criticism for his six-game suspension earlier this week.

Twenty-four women sued the Browns quarterback, and former federal judge Sue L. Buzby gives Robinson Watson a much lighter sentence.

Buzbee told reporters at the press conference on Thursday.. ‘Six games is not even a slap on the wrist… a kiss on the cheek. by athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buzbee told reporters that the NFL spoke to only 10, despite two dozen women coming forward. Of those 10, the league presented only four cases at the Watson hearing.

“It really leaves you scratching your head and wondering what the hell is going on,” Buzby said.

Buzby said he offered most of his clients to the NFL, but they declined — they even declined sworn statements from many of the accusers.

Women’s group slams Deshaun Watson’s ruling as ‘inappropriate, insulting and dangerous’

Despite Buzbee’s criticism of the NFL, the league appealed the suspension because they expected at least a season-long suspension.

However, Buzby is critical of what the actual end result will be.

“We’re here today with a message to the NFL,” He he said. “That message is simple and hopefully clear: Every victim of sexual harassment is watching Roger Goodell and the NFL right now. And the idea that Mr. Goodell is going to hand over to an independent, we’re not buying it.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watson has not been charged criminally but has had civil settlements with all but one woman.