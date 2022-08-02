New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cleveland Browns officials responded to the decision to suspend Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy on Monday.

Former federal judge Sue L. She issued the discipline after an investigation into 24 civil lawsuits Watson faced alleging sexual harassment by Robinson. Watson acquitted 23 of the 24 accused.

Browns co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a joint statement on the Watson matter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also commented on this during a media availability at training camp.

“Throughout this process, DeShawn and his representatives have adhered to the newly created and agreed-upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL, deferring to an objective judge, Sue L. Robinson, to thoroughly review all information and make a fair decision,” Haslams said. .

“We respect Judge Robinson’s decision and, at the same time, sympathize and understand that many people have been motivated throughout this process. We know that Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused so much pain to so many people, and we know that he will continue to do what he has to show. Who he is on and off the field, and We will continue to support him.”

Stefanksi reiterated that he respects Robinson’s decision at this time.

He was pressed on whether Watson had truly shown remorse for his alleged actions, which the Haslams claimed in their statement, as stated in Robinsons, he did not. Watson has denied any wrongdoing and has been working to clear his name since joining the Browns.

“I didn’t read the full report because I was on the practice field, but I believe Deshaun told you guys in the press conference and I believe he told me privately that he wants to be the best version of himself,” Stefanski said. “I believe that wholeheartedly. He’s working on it. I’m going to let Deshaun speak for himself at some point.”

When asked why he believed that, he replied that he would let Watson “speak for himself” about it.

“But in the time I’ve been with him and around him, I’ve seen a man who wants to be the best version of himself, both publicly and privately,” Stefanski added.

As for the report’s message to female Browns fans, Stefanski said he sympathizes with “anyone affected by this decision.”

“That’s something I don’t take lightly..I’ve talked to women in our organization..I’ve talked to women in the community..that’s what I’ll continue to do..I want to make sure they understand that whether you’re male or female, our fans are important to us and they understand that and they’re never dismissed in any way. ,” he said.

Watson was seen signing autographs for Browns fans during training camp. Stefanski said he hasn’t seen any confusion from fans surrounding the quarterback.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t really noticed. I’ll believe you if you say so. Our fans have been the best supporters throughout this camp,” he said. “I’m not surprised by the numbers here. I’m not surprised by how excited they are. As you know, we have no fans in 2020 and we have half the fans in 2021, so it’s nice to see a full group here and it’s nice to see a lot of kids here.”

The NFL may appeal Robinson’s decision to impose a six-game suspension. The league has three days to make a decision.