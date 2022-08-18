Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after settling personal conduct case with NFL

The NFL and Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement.

Rather than wait for former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey’s decision on the NFL’s appeal of the initial punishment, the league and Cleveland Browns agreed to suspend Watson for 11 games and fine him $5 million. for violating the league’s personal conduct policy amid sexual misconduct allegations, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not yet announced. Watson also agreed to mandatory counseling as part of the deal.

Watson was handed a six-game suspension by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. The agreement supersedes Robinson’s Aug. 1 ruling. However, the settlement fell short of the one-year ban the NFL sought to match Robinson against Watson. The 11-game ban, however, exceeds all league punishments for violating the personal conduct policy.

Watson has been sued by 24 women alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions during the quarterback’s time in Houston in 2020 and early 2021.

All but one of those 24 lawsuits were settled out of court with confidential agreements. The Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women after they accused Watson of enabling the behavior and not stopping it.

Robinson concluded that Watson had “sexually harassed (as defined by the NFL)” four women the league claimed against the quarterback. But instead of issuing a lengthy suspension, Robinson said he was sticking with the league’s past precedent for “non-violent” sexual misconduct offenses.

Pursuant to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL appealed Robinson’s decision. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could have presided over the proceedings but instead appointed Harvey, who helped create the NFL’s current personal conduct policy, as arbitrator.

Harvey’s review of the information given to Robinson and his discussions with Watson and the NFL extended into the second week before the settlement.

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 to face his former team in the Texans.

Now, the Browns must turn their attention to preparing Jacoby Brissett to serve as the interim starting quarterback.

Even though Watson agreed to the deal, he was still willing to hand down the ban and sentence with unprecedented weight.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown served an eight-game suspension in 2020 for multiple violations of the personal conduct policy. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott served a six-game suspension for domestic violence charges in 2017.

In 2015, then-Cowboys pass-rusher Greg Hardy received a 10-game suspension for domestic violence, but an arbitrator reduced that sentence to four games. In 2010 Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger received a six-game suspension for sexual assault allegations from two women. However, Goodell later reduced that punishment to four games.

Along with the length, Watson’s fine represents unique territory for the league, as players have previously only missed game checks while handing out suspensions for personal conduct violations. But the measure of the fine was prompted in part by frustration within the league office over the way the Browns structured Watson’s contract when they traded for Watson in the spring. Watson signed a record $230 million fully guaranteed contract, but Cleveland only allocated $1.035 million in base salary through 2022. That number should help the quarterback avoid a more significant financial loss in the event he is suspended for part of the season.

In its argument to Robinson, the NFL Players Association argued that the league created a double standard with individual conduct cases involving team owners (who are held to higher standards under the collective bargaining agreement) and players. The union argued that the league had been more lenient to white players (using Roethlisberger as an example) by handing out unprecedented punishment to Watson, who is black.

Settlement talks took place before Robinson issued his ruling, but the parties failed to find a middle ground at the time.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer, Lorenzo Reyes