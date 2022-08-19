Deshaun Watson saga: Breaking down QB’s suspension, impact on Cleveland Browns this season

Watson will be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and forced to undergo counseling

However, Watson maintained his innocence at a press conference on Thursday

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans

The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Thursday agreed to a settlement in a disciplinary case against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

The NFL appealed the six-game ban imposed on Aug. 1 by Joint Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson. August 4, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal, although negotiations between the NFL and the union continued throughout the process, leading to Statement of SolutionIt would result in an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Here’s everything you need to know about Watson’s case:

What are the terms of the settlement?

Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In addition, Leigh announced that Watson “will immediately undergo a professional evaluation by a behavioral specialist and follow their treatment program.” To be reinstated, Watson will have to show compliance with the treatment program prescribed by the experts.

The Browns and the NFL have each pledged An additional $1 million Creating a $7 million fund for nonprofit organizations nationwide to help provide awareness and education about sexual misconduct prevention.

What does this mean?

Essentially, it serves as a settlement of Watson’s disciplinary case with the NFL and avoids any legal action from the NFLPA on Watson’s behalf. However, he still has some pending legal matters. A civil lawsuit against him is outstanding after 23 people settled out of court with secret deals.

It also means The backup quarterback is Jacoby Brissett Watson will replace him while serving his suspension. “We’re very comfortable with how we’re doing right now,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday, adding that “we’ll get Deshaun back after 11 games.”

Which games will Deshaun Watson miss?

At Week 1 (September 11). Carolina Panthers

Week 2 (September 18) vs. New York Jets

Week 3 (September 22) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

At Week 4 (Oct. 2). Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 (Oct. 9) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 (Oct. 16) vs. New England Patriots

At Week 7 (Oct. 23). Baltimore Ravens

Week 8 (Oct. 31) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

At 10th week (November 13). Miami Dolphins

At 11th week (November 20). Buffalo Bills

Week 12 (Nov. 27) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When is Deshaun Watson eligible to return?

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Watson will not play in the team’s final preseason games to prepare Brissett for the season. However, Watson is still August. Eligible to practice with the team till 30. He will begin serving his suspension after the Browns make their final roster cuts before the start of the season.

Watson will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Nov. 28, before the Browns travel to play in Week 13 against Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans (Dec. 4).

Watson, however, will be eligible to return to the practice field on Nov. 14, two weeks before the date he applies for reinstatement.

What did Watson say about this matter?

Minutes after news of the settlement broke Thursday, Watson maintained his innocence at a news conference, but apologized “to everyone affected by this situation, a lot of people were motivated.” The conference was held for about 10 minutes.

“I will always stand by my innocence and stand by it, but at the same time I have to move on with my life and my career,” Watson said. “… I will never disrespect or sexually harass anyone.”

Watson has previously refrained from making very public comments about his case and issued his first public apology on Friday, hours before the team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Is Deshaun Watson consistent in his statements?

Definitely not. His comments at Thursday’s news conference contradicted his written statement released by the Browns, which came just minutes before he stepped to the podium.

“I am grateful that the disciplinary process is over and I am very appreciative of the tremendous support I have received during my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said. said in the announcement. “Once again, I apologize for any pain this situation has caused. I will be held accountable for the decisions I made. My focus is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however I can. I am apart of the team. I am concerned about what my future holds in Cleveland. I’m glad.”

What about his representatives?

Watson’s agent, David Mulugeta, posted a message to his verified Twitter account in which he suggested the NFL had influenced the investigation led by Robinson. Mulugheta later deleted the tweet.

“To be clear, Judge Robinson repeated the NFL’s narrative,” Mulugeta said in the since-deleted post. “She received a brief from the NFL before we had a chance to speak with her. In our 1st call with the judge she mentioned ‘Deshan’s pattern of behavior.’ She was blown away before we ever countered.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mulugeta took back those comments and The talking points were reiterated Watson mentioned in his press conference on Thursday.

What did Browns officials say?

Amid the ongoing civil lawsuit and disciplinary hearing, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam voiced their continued support for Watson.

They held a news conference Thursday minutes after Watson finished his speech and was joined by Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

“I think people in this country and around the world deserve second chances,” said Jimmy Haslam. “I really think so. I’m struggling a little bit. Shouldn’t he ever play again? Shouldn’t he never be a part of society? Doesn’t he have a chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’ll do, okay.

“You could say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. But, of course, if he were Joe Smith, he wouldn’t be (in) the headlines every day. We think people deserve a second chance.”

What about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell?

“Deshaun is committed to putting in the hard work he needs to get back to the NFL,” Goodell said. In a written statement on Thursday. “This settlement requires a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a substantial fine and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful for the efforts of Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey in resolving these matters, which laid the groundwork for this decision.”

What are the charges against Deshaun Watson?

Watson, 26, has been sued by 24 women alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions during 2020 and early 2021 as a quarterback in Houston. The Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women after they accused Watson of enabling the behavior and not stopping it.

Watson was never arrested or charged and consistently denied wrongdoing. In March, two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict him for the alleged misconduct.