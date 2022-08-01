New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It is reported that Deshaun Watson’s fate will be finalized on Monday.

Retired Judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players Association that she is willing to rule on Watson’s disciplinary hearing, which took place a month ago, according to multiple reports.

Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, and he received a lucrative extension with his new team immediately following the trade.

Over a year, Watson faced two dozen sexual harassment and assault claims from massage therapists. He has settled 20 of the 24 civil cases against him, while the remaining four are still pending. A lawyer representing the women said he hopes to take them to trial next spring.

Two separate Texas grand juries have declined to indict Watson, stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied sexually harassing anyone. He is participating in Browns training camp as he awaits a decision from the league.

The NFL argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year during last month’s hearing, according to the Associated Press. The NFL also wants to fine Watson $5 million.

Each side can appeal Robinson’s hands down. In this case, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee will “issue a written decision constituting full, final and complete resolution of the dispute” under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

The NFLPA has made it clear that Robinson will not appeal the decision.

“Prior to Judge Robinson’s decision, we want to reiterate the facts of this process. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL investigation and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive information possible for any individual conduct policy investigation,” the union said. In a statement.

“A former federal judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and the NFL – conducted a full and fair hearing, read thousands of pages of investigative documents and impartially reviewed the arguments of both sides. Every player, owner, business partner and shareholder should know that. Our process is legal and at the discretion of the league office. The basis is not blurred. That’s why, regardless of her decision, DeShawn and the NFLPA will abide by her ruling, and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Watson did not speak much to the media during the camp.

At minicamp in June, he reiterated to reporters that he had not “forced” or “assaulted” anyone.

“I’ve never forced anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve said that from the beginning and I’ll continue to say that,” Watson said. By the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “I understand these allegations are very serious. … I am focused on clearing my name.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.