Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension and no penalty for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, according to multiple reports.

Former federal judge Sue L. was named as the disciplinary officer in the case. Robinson announced the verdict on Monday. Watson recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits in Texas in which he was accused of sexual harassment, according to a lawyer for the women.

The NFL has not decided whether to appeal the ruling. The league has three days to decide, ESPN reported.

The NFL Players Association said Sunday it would not appeal the ruling and called on the league to do the same.

“Prior to Judge Robinson’s decision, we want to reiterate the facts of this process. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL investigation and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive information possible for any individual conduct policy investigation,” the union said. In a statement.

“A former federal judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and the NFL – conducted a full and fair hearing, read thousands of pages of investigative documents and impartially reviewed the arguments of both sides. Every player, owner, business partner and shareholder should know that. Our process is legal and at the discretion of the league office. The basis is not blurred. That’s why, regardless of her decision, DeShawn and the NFLPA will abide by her ruling, and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

The terms of the collective bargaining agreement say that if either side appeals, the decision will be made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates. The union may try to challenge the ruling in federal court.

At the June hearing, the NFL argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and a $5 million fine. The union argued that Watson should not be punished because he was not guilty of a crime. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson.

The lawsuits allege that Watson exposed himself to female massage therapists, touching them with his penis or kissing them without permission. A woman alleged that Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing throughout the matter and made his stance clear in his introductory press conference after he was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns.

“I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” he said as he sat next to head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. “I was raised different. That’s not my DNA. That’s not my culture. That’s not who I am as a person.”

In July, the Texans settled with 30 women after the team allegedly ignored concerns and enabled Watson. The terms of the settlement are kept confidential.

Watson will miss the 2021 season because he initially requested a trade from the Texans. He signed a five-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Browns after joining the team.

In 2020, he had 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.