Cleveland Browns team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended the acquisition of Deshaun Watson and their belief that “people deserve second chances” after the quarterback’s 11-game suspension.

The NFL announced Watson’s suspension on Thursday after the league and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement on discipline. Watson must also pay a $5 million fine.

In training camp, Jimmy Haslam said the Browns believed Watson “deserved a second chance” and cited how well things worked out with Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland signed Hunt in 2019 and he was suspended for eight games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after a video showed him assaulting a woman at a hotel.

“I think, in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances,” Jimmy Haslam explained. “I really think so. I’m struggling a little bit … Should he never play again? Should he never be a part of society? Shouldn’t he be able to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re going to do.

“You can say, ‘Well, that’s because he’s a star quarterback.’ However, if he was ‘Joe Smith’, he wouldn’t be in the headlines every day.

“We think people deserve a second chance. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and it worked very well. We hope it works and we have a strong belief. It’s not that we don’t have empathy. For the people affected, and we will continue to do so. But for people to get a second chance We firmly believe that deserve – strongly believe;

He said he was “absolutely, 100%” comfortable with Watson on the team and would trade Watson again if given the chance.

“We stated at the time that our process was thorough,” Haslam said. “We felt we made an informed decision. Understand why others may not have made the same decision we did, but we believe Deshan has strong positive attributes.

“And we think he’s done everything in his power to integrate himself with our team and done everything we’ve asked. We believe he has the opportunity to do as he goes through a process of self-improvement and self-development. A strong and positive contribution to our team and our organization. .”

Dee Haslam said the conversation around Watson would be more productive.

“The conversation is ‘What can we do next to get information to help other people?’ I think there is a big opportunity to talk about major issues in our country like sex trafficking, massage parlor abuse etc,” she said.

“There is so much information we can glean from this, and the opportunity is tremendous. We can continue to talk about Deshan, or we can talk about major issues facing our country and make a difference.

“My hope is to use this platform to talk about how we are working to prevent this from happening to other young women, how can we as a country move forward in the many areas that we ignore? That’s not what Deshan is about, and those women are actively involved in awareness programs and we’re going to a different place. I hope we can go.”

Watson will be eligible to play again in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.