Deshaun Watson apologizes to ‘all the women I’ve affected in this situation’

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Lack of remorse is Sue L. Robinson pointed to that as a factor in his ruling against Deshaun Watson.

At no point, in interviews with NFL investigators or two separate media outlets, did Watson express remorse for the allegations he made against the two-dozen women who alleged he sexually assaulted or sexually assaulted them during massage appointments. That lack of remorse was one of the reasons Robinson handed the Browns quarterback a six-game suspension in an Aug. 1 ruling.

In a roughly two-minute interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala that aired before Channel 5 aired the Browns’ preseason opener against the Jaguars on Friday, Watson was asked directly about the lack of remorse.

“Look, I want to say I’m really sorry to all the women I’ve affected in this situation,” Watson said in an interview, which was held at the team hotel before leaving for the game. “The decisions I’ve made in my life have put me in this position. I definitely want to come back, but I want to move forward and grow and learn and show that I’m a real person and I’m going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson has not spoken publicly with the media since June 14, when he held a post-practice media availability following the first day of veteran minicamp. An introductory press conference on March 25 was the only time he spoke since the acquisition by the Browns in a trade with the Texans.

The game in Jacksonville marked Watson’s first start since appearing in Houston’s regular-season finale against Tennessee on January 3, 2021. He finished the entire 2021 season on salary amid a trade-request. Conflict with the Texans.

After JaMarcus Bradley returned Friday night’s opening kickoff to the Browns’ 13, Watson took the field to a hearty round from Jaguars fans. His first play was a play-action pass where he went left, but the pass went over the head of Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Watson’s next pass, to Anthony Schwartz, fell incomplete on the drive. Watson was 1-5 for 7 yards on his first three series, all in the game’s first 11 minutes.

Joshua Dobbs replaced Watson on the Browns’ fourth series with 14:02 left in the second quarter. Jacoby Brissett, who started in Watson’s place during his suspension, is not expected to play against Jacksonville.

Watson’s fate remains uncertain as the NFL’s appeal remains active before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee, Peter C. Harvey. Harvey’s case was named on Aug. 4, a day after the league filed its appeal.

Goodell indicated a strong desire from the league to suspend Watson for a year. If that happens, he will be banned from all team activities until he is reinstated.

‘The right thing to do’:Roger Goodell explains why the NFL appealed Deshaun Watson’s suspension

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered to you!

Watson and the Browns boarded a plane for Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon, certain that no such verdict would come. Discussions took place within 24 hours leading to a potential settlement between the two parties that would allow him to play at some point during the regular season.

Any suspension that does not span a full season would allow Watson to participate in any team’s on-field activities until Aug. 30, the league’s cutdown date. That allowed him to participate throughout the offseason program and training camp, including starting Friday’s game at Jacksonville.

Watson arrived with the rest of the Browns at TIAA Bank Field before 4 pm ET Friday. He made his first appearance on the field just after 5pm wearing a brown shirt and shorts and carrying an orange towel with him for some stretching and warm-ups.

“I’m very excited,” Watson said. “I’m excited to go out there with my new teammates and compete. Every single snap, I want to make sure I cherish it because I’m not sure when I’m going to get the next one. I’m excited to be out there with those guys.

A total of 24 women have sued Watson for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment during massages. Watson, who was never charged, settled 23 of those lawsuits.

The Texans also settled with 30 women who filed or intended to file lawsuits against the team in enabling Watson. The NFL has not conducted an investigation into the role the Houston organization played in the matter.

“I know I have a lot of work to do, especially on the field, to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes when I can get back on the field,” Watson said. “But the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and make sure I’m growing as a person in my decision making on and off the field. I want to make sure I’m growing in the community as much as possible and that’s for the Cleveland community, that’s the NFL community and beyond.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ