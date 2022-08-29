New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. Attendees at Sunday’s campaign event were hoping to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the popular Republican ended up canceling.

Zeldin is looking to take over the governorship from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the $25,000-per-person event is expected to be a major fundraiser. Now a group of congressmen are looking for another opportunity to get DeSantis to join them on the campaign trail, the New York Post reports.

“An unexpected tragedy has forced Governor DeSantis to reschedule his trip to New York,” Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz told the Post. “While we are rescheduling with Governor DeSantis for a later date, tonight’s fundraiser will continue and is expected to raise close to a million dollars.”

Fox News reached out to the DeSantis campaign for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

Hochul recently joined the ranks of Democrats outside Florida, leveling attacks on DeSantis and his state.

“I want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated,” Hochul said when he signed the Holocaust education bill. month “I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts from the top down.”

Hochul’s comment came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled a television ad that aired in Florida in July in which he told Floridians that “freedom is under attack” in their state. Recently, Newsom pledged to donate $100,000 of his campaign money to the campaign of DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist.

DeSantis fired back at Hochul on Friday, telling Fox News’ “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” that she and Crist “represent this left-wing mentality where they believe half the conservatives in the country are effectively second-class citizens.”