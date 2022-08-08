New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is kicking off the campaign trail this month to headline Turning Point Action’s “Unite and Win” rallies in support of Trump-endorsed candidates.

DeSantis will travel to New Mexico, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Ohio this month to support GOP candidates, including Ohio Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance, Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters and Lake Verne. .

Turning Point Action has been organizing and holding rallies with DeSantis in an effort to “unify” the Republican Party.

“Governor DeSantis is America’s governor and one of the most popular leaders in America,” Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point Action, told Fox News. “He became the model for a new conservative movement that was willing to stand on principle and actually fight for the values ​​of its constituents.”

Kirk added: “He’s ready to throw the full weight of his support behind Carey, Blake and JD, telling you everything you need to know about these amazing candidates that I 100% endorse and support.”

Kirk said he believes Lake “will be the Ron DeSantis of the West, Blake and JD will help tear apart the uni-party consensus in Washington DC, stop the endless wars, runaway spending and end the cocktail party Republicans. They only seem good at one thing, betraying their constituents.”

“Doug Mastriano has become a true champion of Pennsylvania’s grassroots and Rep. Yvette Herrell is poised to fill her key seat in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District,” Kirk continued, adding that DeSantis “has a unique ability to unite conservatives around these candidates. . . .”

“Turning Point Action is honored to organize and host these rallies on their behalf,” Kirk said.

DeSantis will head to Roswell, New Mexico, on Aug. 14 for a rally in support of Rep. Yvette Herrell, who is running for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, and Mark Ronchetti, the state GOP gubernatorial nominee.

Also August. On the 14th, DeSantis will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to rally support for Lake and Masters.

“What Governor DeSantis did in Florida is the gold standard of bold conservative governance in America,” Lake, who won his primary last week, told Fox News. “I’m excited to work with him as governor, I’m honored to call him a friend, and I can’t wait for him to join me in taking the message and vision of our ‘America First’ campaign out to the masses.”

“As an added bonus,” Lake told Fox News, “I can’t wait to see the media heads explode when their two favorite people lie about joining forces next.”

Lake, a former TV news anchor, won the Republican nomination for governor last week. Lake will now face Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, in November.

Masters was also successful in winning the GOP nomination in Arizona for the US Senate. The Masters will now face off Mid-term elections in November With Kelly, a former astronaut, viewed by the GOP as one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbents running for re-election this year.

“Thanks to Mark Kelly, Arizonans are missing none of the basics — a secure border, safe streets, an economy that works or schools that actually teach our children,” Masters said. “To the contrary, look at everything Governor Ron DeSantis has done for Floridians to keep their state strong, safe and free of the vigilante mob.”

He said: “Beating Mark Kelly in November is the key to doing the same in Arizona.”

Both Lake and Masters have been endorsed by former President Trump, who held a rally in Arizona before the primaries last month.

On Aug. 19, DeSantis will headline a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn. Doug Mastriano, currently a Pennsylvania state senator, is Trump’s endorsed GOP candidate for governor of Pennsylvania.

Later that day, DeSantis will hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, for Vance, a venture capitalist and best-selling author who has been endorsed by former President Trump in Ohio’s crowded GOP primary race in May.

“Ohioans are sick of the betrayal of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan: They’re raising taxes on the working and middle class, destroying the US economy and forcing their far-left awakening on the rest of us,” Vance told Fox News. “When I’m in the Senate, I will fight to make our state and our nation more prosperous, more secure and more free. I look forward to having Governor DeSantis in the Buckeye State to lead Ohioans into a red wave in November.”

Vance will face longtime Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in November.

