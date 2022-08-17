DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor, who fired over abortion

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – An elected Florida prosecutor has been ousted from office Gov. Ron DeSantis sued Wednesday to get his job back because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights, claiming the Republican leader violated his First Amendment rights.

DeSantis said Hillsborough County State’s Attorney Andrew Warren was suspended this month for violating state abortion laws or signing a national pledge not to prosecute women and doctors for families seeking treatments for transgender minors.

“If the governor allows this, what is left of democracy? If the governor allows me to be retaliated against for speaking out, what’s left of the First Amendment,” Warren asked at a news conference in Tallahassee.

The suit alleges that DeSantis failed to identify actual conduct related to criminal activity that warranted suspension, and says the governor is punishing Warren for voicing positions that DeSantis opposes.

Advertisement

DeSantis, criticized by Democrats for signing abortion restrictions and anti-LGBTQ bills, held a campaign-like event to announce Warren’s suspension, where supporters cheered the decision. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Abortion Explainer: Online privacy in a post-RO world Planned Parenthood is set to spend a record $50M in the midterm elections Kansas abortion vote: Why a recount by such a wide margin? Court: Parentless girl, 16, not ‘mature’ enough to have abortion

Now seeking re-election in November and positioning himself as the 2024 presidential candidate, the governor cites Warren’s “neglect of duty” and other alleged violations.

In his executive order, DeSantis cited Warren’s policy of not pursuing certain lesser categories of offenses such as “trespassing in a place of business, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication and prostitution.”

The suspension was supported by several law enforcement officials, including Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Cranister, who said Warren was acting as a kind of “supreme authority” to decide “what crimes are legal or illegal in our county.”

Similar uses of prosecutorial discretion have prompted some pushback from elected progressives across the country in recent years.

In San Francisco, voters recalled Chesa Boudin in June , a former public defender who was elected district attorney in 2019 on a platform of criminal justice reform. Boudin has faced criticism over rising crime after refusing to prosecute most drug crimes. A similar effort to recall the Los Angeles DA It failed to gather enough signatures this week.

Advertisement

Warren, who was elected by Tampa area voters in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, said the governor is subverting the will of the people who put him in office.

“The governor has attacked our democracy and that should concern everyone,” Warren told reporters. “If the governor’s attempt to unilaterally overturn the election is allowed, it risks undermining the integrity and results of elections across our state for years to come.”

Warren described the pledge, distributed by prosecutors across the country, as a “statement of values,” not a definitive decision on how he would handle any particular case. He claims Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is unconstitutional and that the state also has no law against hormone treatments for transgender minors.

Advertisement

Warren’s lawsuit claims the suspension was retaliatory after he opposed the governor on several issues, including DeSantis’ efforts to deny the restoration of voting rights to felons in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and to create new crimes for public protests. New abortion restrictions.

“However, DeSantis is free to express his opinions and disagreements with Warren as often as he likes. Indeed, the Federal Constitution ensures that he is,” the suit said. “DeSantis has gone too far.”

The lawsuit says Warren has a responsibility to say where he stands on such issues and that, as a prosecutor, Warren has the right to decide how to use the limited resources he has to prosecute crimes. Public safety should be given priority.

“The First Amendment protects the right of elected officials to speak on matters of public controversy, and of course it does, because it’s important for the voters who elect these elected officials to know where they stand on these issues,” Jean-Jacques Cabeau, Warren’s lawyer, said in a phone interview.

Advertisement

Warren’s suspension is now an issue in the governor’s race as the state enters its final week of primaries to see who will challenge Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat elected statewide, and Democratic US Rep. Charlie Crist DeSantis.

“For this governor to weaponize his office and remove the state’s attorney — the prosecutor — who has prosecutorial discretion over what cases he brings forward and what he doesn’t, is overreach and overreach for this governor,” Fried said in a campaign statement. Tuesday night incident. “This is the most dangerous thing to our democracy that we have ever seen.”