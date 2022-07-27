New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pusha, has a lot to say after she filed a new lawsuit against the state’s Parental Rights Act, alleging she made comments that led to bullying in schools.

The new law prohibits teachers and other school personnel from discussing sexual or gender identity issues with students in kindergarten through third grade, and requires discussions in older grades to be age-appropriate. The complaint states that one of the plaintiffs, a current high school student, reported an increase in bullying of LGBTQ students at his school, calling Pushaw’s law an “anti-affair bill” and saying its opponents advocated the grooming of young children.

“Opponents of the Parental Rights in Education Act, by definition, support adults talking to young children about sexuality and gender ideology, but keeping these conversations secret from those children’s parents,” Pusha said in a statement to Fox News. “I can’t think of a more politically correct term for adults who advocate teaching young children about sexuality and gender theory from parents of children. If there was a polite term for such behavior, I would use that instead.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court against school boards in Orange, Duval, Indian River and Palm Beach counties, alleges that a pair of public schools in Orange County with four children identified as non-binary, one and two in 1st grade. 3, respectively; Orange County High School student; Gay couple with two kids at Indian River County Public School; and CenterLink, Inc., a nonprofit group that owns LGBTQ community centers in Orange, Duval and Palm Beach counties. The law’s language is vague and overbroad, and it’s accused schools of taking excessive measures that could be harmful to students.

“Defendant school boards and their agents have already begun implementing significant changes under the law. They have instructed teachers to review hundreds of books that identify LGBTQ+ individuals and families and have eliminated vital support systems for LGBTQ+ students, including guidance and training to deal with bullying and violence,” the complaint states. .

Fox News reached out to all four school boards for their reactions to the lawsuit. The Orange County board said it would not comment on pending litigation, while others did not provide responses.

The bill says:[c]Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or may not be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students according to state standards.”

The complaint says the law creates problems by not clearly defining key terms such as “classroom instruction,” “sexual orientation,” “gender identity,” “school personnel,” “third party,” “age appropriate,” “developmentally appropriate.” ,” or “standards.”

“It is unclear whether a teacher can answer a student’s question about another student’s family structure without violating the law,” the complaint states. “The law is vague, leaving school districts to decide whether classroom visitors, such as teachers and parents, should refrain from answering students’ questions about prohibited topics—as long as they can be determined. Likewise, it’s vague. A teacher can ask students about their own sexual orientation or gender identity, or their LGBTQ+ parents. , should be censored from discussing family members or friends, and students who do so should be disciplined.”

By not defining “classroom instruction,” the law “forced defendant school districts in at least Orange County and Palm Beach County to remove LGBTQ+ materials from their libraries,” the complaint contends.

Additionally, this lawsuit raises plaintiffs’ concerns about how the law will be enforced. If, after 30 days of notifying the school district of their concerns, the issue is not resolved, parents may request a special magistrate to investigate the claims and allow them to sue for injunctive relief.

The suit states that school districts would have to pay for the special magistrate process or, in the case of a successful lawsuit, pay the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees, court costs and possibly a monetary award.

“HB 1557’s enforcement scheme leaves little risk for parents who want to bring legal action against their child’s school district, and it encourages school districts to bend to the demands of any individual parent instead of prioritizing student safety and education,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims this was the result of the officers’ intent to cause problems for the LGBTQ community.

“This vigilant enforcement mechanism, combined with the law’s intentionally vague and broad scope, invites lawsuits from parents who oppose any acknowledgment of the existence of LGBTQ+ people, resulting in schools acting aggressively to silence students, parents, and school staff,” it said. . “The law, by design, chills speech and expression that has anything to do with sexual orientation or gender identity, even remotely.”

Pusha has pushed back against the idea that the law has anything to do with discriminating against the LGBTQ community or others.

“The law doesn’t say anything about LGBTQ or any other identity — it’s about protecting children and protecting the rights of parents,” she said. “Floridians don’t want their children to be exposed to things like gender transition in school, which should be a place where they learn basic skills like reading, writing and math.”

Governor DeSantis had a similar message when he signed the bill.

“Parents have every right to inform their children about the services offered at school and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their children under the age of 5,” he said.