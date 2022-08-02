NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Griffin, the deputy press secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed “The View” may actually want to hear from the Florida governor on Monday.

After the ABC talk show blasted DeSantis yet again, Griffin retweeted a clip revealing that they actually reached out for a proposed appearance.

“@TheView emailed our office on Friday asking for us to arrange an appearance from Governor DeSantis on the show. ‘We would be honored,’ they wrote. Thoughts?” Griffin tweeted.

Fox News Digital obtained images of the email which showed supervising talent producer Todd Polkes reaching out to DeSantis’ media team on Friday.

“I hope you’re having a good summer. I am reaching out to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis to be our special guest on THE VIEW next season, which starts Sept. 6. We would be honored to have him join us in studio sometime. in the Fall,” Polkes wrote.

He added, “It will only be a few weeks before the midterm elections and THE VIEW is an ideal place to remind millions of people what’s at stake in the election. As the most important and influential TV show for women, our show would be able to reach millions of female voters across the country on television and social media.”

The message continued, “We will likely have a new conservative host joining us at that time in addition to Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines which will bring even more attention to THE VIEW. They are very concerned about such issues as the economy, environment, abortion and voting rights.”

“Please let me know if we can discuss, happy to talk over the phone as well,” he concluded.

“The View” has frequently attacked DeSantis and his policies since he has become a prominent figure in the Republican Party. In April, the panel criticized DeSantis for “punishing” Disney by stripping the company of its self-governing status after voicing opposition against the Parental Rights in Education bill.

In September, co-host Joy Behar suggested that DeSantis was putting “political ambitions” above the safety of children by prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

“He should be criminally liable for that,” Behar said. “You are actually committing negligent homicide when people die on your watch.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis has repeatedly criticized mainstream media efforts to smear him and his administration.

“I am not deterred by any smear piece by these legacy media outlets,” DeSantis insisted in June.

Fox News Digital reached out to “The View” for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

In December, a Politico report claimed that the show was struggling to find a replacement conservative co-host after the departure of Meghan McCain. Sources familiar with the show told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the Trump administration as a White House director of strategic communications, has been tapped as the new host. Despite Griffin’s position under Trump, however, she has been a vocal critic of both the former president and Republicans.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.