New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NPR reported Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has “reopened the debate” over the flag controversy.

Scott Newman’s report claims that, despite the famous “Don’t Tread On Me” flag that has existed since the nation’s founding, it is now associated with “far-right extremist ideology”.

“The Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag is an image of Benjamin Franklin but, for many, a symbol of far-right extremist ideology and the ‘Stop the Still’ movement seeking to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” Newman wrote.

DeSantis tweeted the image on July 30 and promoted pre-orders for the plates with proceeds going to the Florida Veterans Foundation.

Suspended Florida attorney says Dentis is ‘wannabe dictator’, damaging democracy

Throughout the NPR piece, Newman cited critics like Rachel Carol Rivas, deputy director of research and analysis for the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, who attacked the image.

“She says it’s clear the flag has been used for some ‘truly sinister’ reasons, most notably the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, where violent protesters attacked police as part of an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” Newman wrote. .

NPR’s tweet promoting the article read, “Gov. Ron DeSantis says new Florida license plate with Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag ‘sends clear message to out-of-state cars.’ Critics say it symbolizes dangerous far-right extremist ideology.”

Despite this, Newman acknowledged in his article that both flags and slogans are considered protected speech under the First Amendment, regardless of who uses them.

He wrote, “Extreme or not, First Amendment scholars like UCLA School of Law’s Eugene Volokh say the Gadsden flag and the motto ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ are legal — and protected — speech, whether on the flag or inside the besieged U.S. Capitol. A vehicle driving down a Florida highway is peering at a license plate.”

Bill Maher suggests Dentis could beat Trump in 2024 GOP primary: ‘He’s got more than a shot’

The report also found that several states have approved political messages on license plates, including the Gadsden flag. Newman explained how Kansas approved the Gadsden flag on its state license plates just weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. However, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, vetoed the design before the Republican legislature overruled her.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dina Sykes. “When I see that, whether it’s a flag or a license plate… it doesn’t look good to me.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

DeSantis tweeted a Florida-inspired version of the Gadsden flag in 2021 and called a special session to ban vaccine mandates for the coronavirus.