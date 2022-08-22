New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched a statewide “Education Agenda Tour” ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.

The DeSantis Education Agenda Tour began Sunday, beginning in Jacksonville to select Charlotte Joyce among his list of 29 hand-picked school board candidates.

Although school board seats are nonpartisan, Florida’s governor has endorsed candidates with conservative platforms.

Joyce introduced a resolution in April aimed at supporting the controversial parents’ rights bill in DeSantis’ education bill.

According to Joyce’s campaign website, she has pledged to ensure that “school board policies enhance and maximize opportunities for parents to be involved in their students’ education.”

DeSantis signed the Parents’ Rights in Education Bill into law in March. The law prohibits teachers from offering classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade. Democrats and critics of the bill have dubbed the law a “don’t say gay” law, claiming that the law Bans any discussion Related to being gay in Florida schools.

DeSanti’s education tour will include stops in Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia and Duval counties before Tuesday’s state primary election. The governor endorsed “pro-parent” candidates who put students first and are committed to their agenda.

In the governor’s statement, he said, “Florida’s school boards need members who will protect our students and stand up for parents’ rights and ensure Florida’s children are protected from vigilante ideology in their classrooms. I am proud to stand with each of them.”

DeSantis’ Education Agenda is included Keeping schools open and rejecting lockdowns, teaching instead of teaching, rejecting the use of critical race theory in the curriculum and guaranteeing parents’ right to curriculum transparency. They also support increasing teacher pay, expanding workforce development and stronger civic education.

Additionally, DeSantis made a stop in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday as part of his Education Agenda tour. The governor addressed several topics such as veterans in the classroom and the COVID-19 mandate.

Across the country, school boards have become a new battleground for political fights over culture-war issues like banning books and teaching gender theories in the classroom. Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.