Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new press secretary, Brian Griffin, roasted ABC News in a lengthy Twitter thread that compared the Disney-owned company’s critical coverage of the bill signed by the Republican governor after President Biden signed it.

A hard-line attitude toward media outlets they consider unfriendly is something DeSantis’ press team is “capable” of doing.

“Governor DeSantis has empowered our team to hold the media accountable for inaccurate and disproportionately critical coverage, and we will continue to do so under his leadership,” Griffin told Fox News Digital when asked about the Twitter thread. He recently replaced Christina Pushaw, whose feud with Florida and national reporters frequently made headlines, after she resigned to join DeSantis’ re-election team.

In a thread titled “A tale of two bill signings with mainstream media coverage (@ABC),” Griffin began by examining an August 16 ABC News article about Biden’s deflationary legislation.

A glowing ABC News article said, “Biden signs health, climate and tax bill, a major win for his domestic agenda,” declaring that “the White House plans to celebrate another political victory next month.”

DeSantis’ press secretary noted that “big win” was part of the headline, “celebratory” was in the subtitle, and that ABC News used the actual bill’s name and attributed it to different goals. Griffin also pointed out that ABC News used images of “joyous celebrations,” including House Democrats giving Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a round of applause.

Griffin added that the article “quotes three bill supporters,” offers “no critical perspective” and ends with six paragraphs of “talking points straight from the White House” and praises Biden for “interrupting his summer vacation” for the signing.

Griffin then pointed to a March 28 article published by ABC News about the signing of another bill, but this time it was DeSantis’ parent education bill. ABC News’ parent, The Walt Disney Company, has banned Florida school employees from offering classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

The ABC News article was headlined, “Florida Governor Signs Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill into Law,” with the subtitle “Bill to ban sexual orientation or gender identity in some grades.”

Griffin highlighted that the adjective used in the headline was “controversial” rather than the positive treatment that Biden’s bill received, and that the subtitle of the DeSantis bill was “painfully vague” because it used the word “some grade” instead of clarifying. Children were affected.

ABC News also called DeSantis’ bill a “fake misnomer” primarily because the moniker “Don’t Say Gay” was coined by the left as misleading. DeSantis’ press secretary later pointed out that ABC News chose a less-than-celebrity image of the Florida governor, citing three critics of the bill and nine paragraphs from the views of the bill’s critics.

It doesn’t look like DeSantis’ team is going to stop citing examples of media hypocrisy anytime soon.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis’ political foes have repeatedly raided his media team for his sharp criticism of the governor’s press treatment, and mainstream outlets have not mined their language about their approach.

“Pushaw, who will serve as the campaign’s rapid response director, has drawn national attention for her aggressive style that is unconventional for a taxpayer-funded press secretary. She has used the position to regularly pick public spats with reporters on social media, fueling right-wing media outlets and attack conservative figures and individuals who oppose or challenge DeSantis,” Politico wrote after Pushaw’s job change.

Earlier this week, Republican Carolina Amesty, who is running for the state House in Florida’s District 45 and is a staunch supporter of DeSantis’ agenda, told Fox News Digital that the governor is not getting the push he deserves from the media.

“The media is really behind conservative Republicans right now,” Amesty said.