New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped President Biden during a speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday night, amid speculation that he could run for president in 2024.

“With Biden, you think of a guy looking into a teleprompter like a deer in the headlights,” DeSantis, a Republican, said in his speech at the conservative gathering.

“I must say he tested positive for COVID,” added DeSantis, acknowledging Biden’s positive coronavirus diagnosis this week. “And on behalf of the state of Florida I wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. And I wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden.”

DeSantis didn’t ask for Trump endorsement: report

The governor, widely considered the second-leading contender for the GOP nomination in 2024 behind former President Donald Trump, hit out at Biden on inflation, energy and immigration, among other issues.

“He came in and cranked up the printing presses, brought American power to its knees, and he also opened up our southern border,” DeSantis said. “And what we’ve seen in the last year and a half is the largest illegal immigration into this country in the history of the United States of America. We have record human trafficking, we have record sex trafficking, and record drug trafficking. .”

The governor also waded into the culture wars, which he fully embraced during his tenure as the state’s chief executive.

He bragged about his state’s handling of COVID-19. He promoted a new Florida law banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity to children in third grade or younger. He banned other states, such as Oregon and Minnesota, which have seen major riots in recent years. And he lashed out at a law his state passed banning critical racial theory in schools.

2024 poll: DeSantis narrowly edges Trump in new poll in presidential primary state lead

“We’re going to make sure in Florida, we don’t use our tax dollars to teach our kids to hate this country or hate each other based on race,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, a Navy veteran, also decried the “woke ideology,” saying it has “infected” many major institutions, including the military.

“They’re more apt to talk about pronouns than to win wars,” DeSantis said

DeSantis predicted a “red wave” in 2022. But he did not mention Trump during the speech, as he and the former president continue to dominate the GOP political scene, neither attacking or aggrandizing each other in public appearances.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The governor is up for re-election in 2022, facing an undecided Democratic challenger. Democrats include Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

Several other Republicans are making moves that point to a 2024 presidential run. Among them are former Vice President Mike Pence, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others.

But if any of those candidates has as much buzz in the GOP as DeSantis has, the combative style with Democrats in the press often mirrors Trump’s.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Fox News’ Sarah Freeman contributed to this report.