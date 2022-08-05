DeSantis Didn’t Know Staff Turned Down ‘The View’ Invite, Not Interested in ‘Biased Corporate Media’

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not known to have turned down an invitation from his team to appear on “The View,” but the Florida Republican told Fox News on Thursday that he’s not interested in being associated with “biased corporate media.” .

DeSantis’ aide, Bryan Griffin, recently tweeted an email to “The View” declining a request for an interview with the Florida governor. Griffin questioned whether the hosts were really interested in hearing about his goals.

“I didn’t know it was rejected until I saw it on the news, because I think my staff knew better than to bring it up,” DeSantis told Fox News. “I don’t need to interfere with some biased corporate media.”

Griffin, in response to ABC’s “The View,” listed the criticisms and insults Joy Behr, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have made about DeSantis. He asked the governor who his team should consider to attend on time.

The DeSantis Press Team revealed ‘The View’ for a guest appearance

“They’re free to say what they want. It doesn’t bother me,” DeSantis told Fox News. “But it doesn’t want to give up any of that oxygen.”

“So we keep our nose to the ground,” the Florida Republican continued. “Regardless of what they’re doing, I’m here working with the Soros prosecutor on this issue and many other issues where we can deliver results for the people of Florida.”

Prosecutors with GOV ‘militant agendas’ ‘won’t get away with it’ in Florida, says Ron DeSantis

DeSantis spoke to Fox News after announcing the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to charge abortion patients or their doctors. Warren made the pledge in late June, days before Florida’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect.

Despite what Warren said in 2020, George Soros has supported some progressive prosecutors across the country. He certainly isn’t The billionaire helped his campaign. Soros donated $1.3 million to the Florida Democratic Party, which then gave $50,000 to the Warren campaign.

Griffin, in his email, asked which of the “The View” hosts’ previous statements indicated that the interview with DeSantis was a “genuine pursuit of the truth.”

‘The View’ Slams DeSantis For Focusing On Drag, Says Kids Don’t Die From ‘Exposure To Drag Queens’

He sent one from Behar in August 2021: “You call too little [Governor DeSantis] A reckless, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.” Behr said the Republican has a “white supremacy base.”

Click here to download the Fox News app

Griffin also included Hostin’s June 22 comment: “Death-Santis … I think he’s a fascist and an idiot.” He also flagged quotes from Hostin and Navarro saying the Florida governor’s policies are anti-black and anti-LGBTQ community.