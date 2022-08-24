New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist “pure arrogance” on “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday.

Newt Gingrich: I think Charlie would be a great model for a Broadway play that was a musical comedy because his whole life is amazing. He was a Democrat, he was a Republican, he was an Independent. But it has tremendous staying power and I think Ron DeSantis One needs to beat by a wide margin.

Primary voters went to the polls in Florida and New York

I think Charlie is a great example. I think Ron will come out… Gov. DeSantis will probably come out of this general election by a wide margin – the largest margin in modern times for a Republican. This is a good basis for him to think long term about his national career. But Charlie only – It doesn’t exist. It is pure ego. He has no political role. He does not have an important platform. It has no important values.

