Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared victory over the left when it comes to education, celebrating Republican school board victories on the state’s primary day.

Addressing an audience at a Florida GOP event in Hialeah, Fla., DeSantis noted that because Attorney General Ashley Moody and Sen. Marco Rubio were exceptionally competitive, the party was able to focus on other races, such as school board seats. As a result, conservatives won races across the state, including overturning the Sarasota school board.

“Parents are sick of the nonsense when it comes to education,” DeSantis said. “We want schools to educate children, we’re concerned with teaching. We want to make sure they’re teaching them the basics, reading, writing, addition, teaching them to take away all the important subjects, not trying to jam. Gender ideology down their throats, not trying to do divisive rhetoric like CRT , which teaches children to hate each other and to hate our country.”

DeSantis came under fire from Democrats and the media earlier this year when he signed the Parents’ Rights in Education Act, which bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with children through third grade. Democrats have accused the law of being anti-gay. DeSantis rejects that notion, saying it’s meant to keep kids from being exposed to certain things at a young age unless parents decide to deal with them on their own.

“We want real education and we want parents to play a role in schools,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “We believe in the Parents’ Bill of Rights. We believe that parents have a primary role in the education and upbringing of their children. As long as I am governor, the state of Florida will stand with parents.”

The governor blamed the left for being soft on crime and embracing socialism.

“At the end of the day, we are not going to let an awakened ideology take over this state,” he said. “We will fight wokers in businesses, we will fight wokers in government agencies, we will fight wokers in our schools. We will never, ever give in to the woke agenda. Florida is a state that wakes up and dies.”

That night, DeSantis learned he would face Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in the November general election. Crist defeated Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried by 24 points in Florida’s Democratic primary.