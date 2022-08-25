New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “little elf” in a speech Wednesday and said someone should “chuck him across the Potomac.”

“I felt sorry for him when I saw him. I knew he was going to retire. Somebody should grab that little guy and beat him across the Potomac,” he said.

DeSantis made the comments during the Florida GOP’s “Keep Florida Free” event in Seminole County.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, announced Monday that he will step down in December.

“I am announcing today that I am stepping down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. ,” Fauci said. “I will leave these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Fauci insisted in the statement that he was not “retiring” but “moving on from my current positions.”

“I want to use what I’ve learned as NIAID director to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders who will continue to advance science and public health and help prepare the world to meet future infectious disease threats,” Fauci said.

