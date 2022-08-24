New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Conservatives in the state of Florida celebrated Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board switched from liberal to conservative.

Bridget Ziegler, Robin Marinelli and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and all won Tuesday night’s election for the Sarasota School Board.

Various conservatives in the state cited the successes and suggested a shift against critical race theory and other “revival” policies opposed by DeSantis and Republicans in Florida.

“The Sarasota School Board has a 3-2 liberal majority,” Christina Pusha, rapid response director for DeSantis’ reelection campaign, tweeted Tuesday night.

“Today @RonDeSantisFL endorsed candidates won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti-vox teaching and parents’ rights.”

“Three of our candidates won their elections in Sarasota County, Florida,” 1776 Project Pak tweeted. “We just flipped a 3-2 liberal majority to a 4-1 conservative school board.”

Florida political expert Ted Bridis tweeted Tuesday night that 25 conservative school board candidates supported by DeSantis won the election.

DeSantis also had a big night in Miami-Dade County, where conservative school board candidates also took control.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.