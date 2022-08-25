New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ron DeSantis-endorsed school board candidates cruised to victory this week, returning the Sarasota school board to a conservative majority, as it pushed back against “woke” trends in the classroom.

Victorious Sarasota school board candidates Bridget Ziegler, Robin Marinelli and Timothy Enos joined “Fox and Friends First” Thursday to discuss how they will change course to return to a student-centered agenda.

“All discussions are going to be student-centered,” Marinelli told co-host Todd Pirro. “Parents are going to be allowed to speak, and they’re going to be allowed three minutes. They’re going to be allowed to speak on agenda items and not have to wait until the school board meeting is over to speak on other things.”

She added, “It’s not fair to the family for mum or dad not to be home with their kids by 830pm.” “Parents are going to sit at the table.”

The school board previously had a 3-2 liberal majority, which Ziegler said has been the case for “decades.”

Enos urged the governor for his support, which he said allowed the trio to cross the “finish line.”

“It’s really humbling to see a governor as popular as our governor in the state of Florida, to be able to come to Sarasota, rally to support us, have someone relate to the kids and make sure we represent the values ​​of the state of Florida,” Enos said.

“How big is the impact?” He continued. “Unbelievable. I can’t thank him enough because having him by our side and being able to push us to the finish line was incredible.”

Ziegler said the election results showed how the community “stood up” against the far-left “agenda” of teaching young students in the classroom.

“Education is about making sure our students are being educated, not about pushing any liberal or anybody’s agenda, and our community is uplifted, Ziegler said. “I think it’s just an amazing success story.”

“And at the end of the day, like I said, the students are going to be the winners here,” she added. “So anyone, take your school board back so it serves your community, your family and your students.”