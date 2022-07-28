New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Florida State Pension System will now be under a “flat ban” against including globalist ESG platforms in its investments, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday on Fox News.

DeSantis told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” proponents of ESG — which his supporters say are environmentally necessary rules — such as the “rotating” definition and terminology fund managers have to fulfill their fiduciary obligations.

“It’s basically a path [ESG proponents] to do politics,” the Republican governor said. “So we’re going to make sure that that fiduciary duty is very clearly defined and they stick to it. We want to protect people in financial markets from being discriminated against on the basis of ideology.”

DeSantis said some Wall Street banks already are Inserting their politics into their investments In other ways — discriminating against contractors who don’t favor illegal immigration or discriminating against companies that invest in gun manufacturers — Democrats try to pass gun control laws that opponents say violate the Second Amendment.

New look for green governance commercialism; Will lead to global instability: Heritage President

In terms of ESG impact, DeSantis said asset managers need to consider extreme environmentalism with specific fiduciary responsibilities.

“They will need ESG. Companies will do it themselves,” he said. “I think there’s a couple of reasons for that. I mean, I think the employees at these companies are awake and the inmates are basically sheltered. So some CEOs lean into that.”

Dutch farmers formed the Freedom Caravan to protest the government’s strict environmental regulations

Implementing fully ESG governance in the US financial or agricultural sectors would throw the nation into chaos, DeSantis suggested–predicting “disaster” for the US economy.

“It takes power away from the American people and puts it in these international corporate titans. And that, I think, is not what our founding fathers ever intended,” he said.

Newt Gingrich joins Pennsylvania Democrats in RGGI Green Energy Initiative

In recent weeks, nations such as Sri Lanka, Holland and even Canada have drawn up plans to implement ESG-influenced policies and restrictions.

A ban on chemical fertilizers in Sri Lanka led to shortages and economic instability – and protesters in the capital, Colombo, forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to vacate his palace.

Click to get the Fox News app

In the Netherlands, angry farmers blocked roads to protest the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte as similar green restrictions – which are the world’s second-largest food exporter after the United States – forced its agricultural sector into chaos.

More recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to mandate reductions in agricultural emissions, which a Bloomberg analysis suggested “risks [its] grain production.”