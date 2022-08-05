New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renata Francis to the state’s highest court.

Francis was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court to replace Justice Al Lawson, with DeSantis praising his decades of service.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to continue my service to the people of our great state of Florida,” said Francis. “I know I’ve said this on previous occasions, but I have to say it again – I stand before you as the epitome of the American Dream.”

Francis was born in Jamaica and immigrated to the US in 2004. She graduated from Florida Coastal Law School in 2010.

“I am humbled to be a part of this great American experiment and to serve at the highest level in our state’s judiciary. The Florida Supreme Court protects people’s liberties and is intrinsic to the way we do business. The judiciary exists by respecting and observing the limited role our judges play in our constitutional system of government,” Francis said. Said.

DeSantis previously tried to appoint Francis to the same position in 2020, but was blocked by a claim that she did not meet the requirement of having served the Florida bar for a decade.

Instead, the role was awarded to Judge Jamie Groshans.

DeSantis insisted that when it came time again to choose a candidate for the Florida Supreme Court, he decided to start with a clean slate. However, despite a crowded field, he once again landed Francis as his preferred judge.

“Judge Renatha Francis has an amazing life story that embodies the American dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and using their God-given talents, reach the highest heights in whatever field they choose,” the governor said.

In separate news, DeSantis suspended liberal State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday.

The governor announced this in a press conference broadcast on social media. DeSantis Warren has argued repeatedly Refused to enforce laws Legislature passes restrictions on child sex-change surgeries and abortions.

“We are suspending Soros-backed 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to uphold state laws,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement. Florida’s 13th Circuit covers Hillsborough County.