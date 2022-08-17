type here...
Derwin James’ $76 million contract extension with Chargers makes him highest-paid NFL safety

Chargers safety Derwin James told USA TODAY Sports that he wants to stay in Los Angeles and build something with the Chargers. He is going to get that opportunity.

The Chargers and James have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in the league, and the deal is worth $76.4 million over four years, the person said.

James attended Chargers training camp, but opted not to participate in his contract negotiation process. It is safe to say that he will now happily join the team in activities.

James has elevated himself as one of the best defensive backs in the league.

The Chargers drafted James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had a breakout rookie season with the Chargers, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. The safety endured two injury-plagued seasons after his rookie campaign but bounced back for the 2021 season.

James had a career-high 118 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections in 2021. He also had a career-best three forced fumbles. His 118 tackles ranked third among all defensive backs. His efforts earned him Pro Bowl honors and he was also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

James lined up at multiple positions for the Chargers last year, and he also had defensive play calling duties.

“That’s a guy we definitely need,” Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said of James. “He’s pretty much the heart of the defense, the heart of the team.”

James made 257 tackles, five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles in 36 career games with the Chargers.

