GOP nominee Derek Schmidt in the Kansas governor’s race released the second announcement of his general election campaign Thursday, highlighting a former Democratic voter who said the Biden administration and leadership in Kansas led him to support the Republican this cycle.

The new ad, labeled “Chanetelle,” highlights single mom Chantelle Brady, who voted for incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the last election, why she switched gears and decided to vote for Schmidt this November instead.

“I’m a working mother of three. In the last election, I voted for Laura Kelly because she promised to be a different Democrat. The truth is, Kelly spends too much. Just like Biden. And she vetoed 20 tax cuts while raising inflation. My family and yours. More difficult for the family. Kansas can do better.”

“This year, I’m voting for Derek Schmidt for governor. Derek will stand up to Biden, fight inflation and lower our taxes. Derek Schmidt will listen to us.”

In a press release, Schmidt, who currently serves as Kansas’ attorney general, highlighted Kelly’s spending and tax cut vetoes during her time in office.

“In one term, Laura Kelly raised government spending as much as the previous four governors combined — and it took them 14 years,” Schmidt said.

“Kelly has vetoed 20 tax cuts — including pro-jobs tax cuts and grocery-tax cuts. She’s put a higher grocery tax up front against it. Kansans are dealing with the consequences and will be for years to come. We can, and will do well.”

In August, Schmidt released his first campaign ad titled “Inflation,” accusing Kelly of pushing a “massive liberal spending spree just like Biden.”