Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, but it wasn’t for anything directly related to the franchise he helped win five World Series titles.

Instead, he was joined by his business partner, Brian Lee Officially launch the Arena Club – A new sports card collecting platform that aims to serve as a “bridge” between the long-standing sports card collecting hobby and the up-and-coming world of digital sports collecting.

In between talking sports cards and a new business venture, Jeter opened up to Fox News Digital about the New York Yankees’ rough patch in the current season.

With a 15.5-game lead in the American League East dwindling to just five games before their final game in their series against the Minnesota Twins, Jeter suggested the most important part of the skid was how they bounced back from it.

“Every team goes through a rough patch. It’s hard to win. A lot of times people think it’s easy. If it was easy, everybody would do it,” Jeter said. “Everybody goes through a rough patch whether it’s on the field playing baseball or in business, you have bumps in the road along the way. That’s just part of how you bounce back from it.”

Aaron Judge is also a storyline in the season finale. He hit his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday and is eyeing the American League record set by Roger Morris of 61 dingers.

Osvaldo Cabrera of the Yankees became the 4th player in franchise history since 1961 to hit the milestone after a walk-off

“I think he can do it,” Jeter told Fox News Digital, adding that he doesn’t care what the pressure is on him because he’s not a power hitter. “It’s hard to get a hit other than a home run. The way he’s handled himself, especially here in New York, I think if anyone can do it, it’s him.”

Cross-city rival New York Mets are also among the favorites to make a run in the postseason, and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will have a tough time closing the door.

When asked about the possibility of another Subway World Series — now or in the near future — Jeter dismissed the idea.

“Oh, wow man, 2000? When before?” Jeter asked with a smile. “…there you go.

“Could I see it happening? You never know.”