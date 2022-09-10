New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been years since Derek Jeter was cheered on by screaming fans in the Yankee Stadium infield. That all changed at his Hall of Fame tribute Friday night.

Jeter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September 2021, although he was elected in 2020. All but one baseball writer voted for him.

Jeter said being back in the Bronx felt like home.

“As you know, I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I now live in Miami. But, right here, in front of you, with you, I really feel like I’m at home,” he said.

“It’s great to be back. I’ll tell you that much.”

Jeter is usually candid. And he thanked Hal Steinbrenner and the Steinbrenner family, though the boots came from fans.

Jeter also met fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pette, Tino Martinez, CC Sabathia and Joe Torre, who were there to honor the captain. He was surrounded by his family, including two of his three daughters.

“I think you can’t do enough to be grateful, kind and appreciative of people,” Jeter said.

“I’m very blessed to have had the opportunity to spend 23 years of professional baseball – all with one organization. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play with so many great players, coaches and managers who are here today and who didn’t make it.”

As he concluded his speech, Jeter mentioned that he often wished he could return to New York.

“I know you haven’t seen a lot of me in the past few years for various reasons. But I’m really looking forward to seeing a lot of you in the near future,” he said.