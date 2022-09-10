Derek Jeter returns to Yankee Stadium. Will he be around more in the future?

NEW YORK – On Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction tribute night, the Yankees’ all-time captain ended his on-field address with something of a promise.

Jeter said he “hopes to see a lot of you in the near future” at Yankee Stadium, now that he’s a free agent again.

And after the capacity crowd booed loudly before presenting Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner with a large check for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, Jeter essentially told the crowd to thin out.

“You have fun,” Jeter said. “Trust me.

Does that mean a spot with the Yankees is on the horizon?

“I don’t read too much into it,” Jeter said Friday, in his third on-field appearance since retiring as a player.

Jeter spoke at them…

Aaron Judge attempted 61 home runs

“I keep saying this, but I don’t have the YES Network at home, so I don’t watch all the games,” Jeter said. “I was watching the highlights and I knew exactly what he was doing … and I had nothing to do with it. It’s hard to hit, I don’t know how you go out there and hit as many home runs as he did.

“The thing about Aaron is that he hits for a high average. He’s not all or nothing, he’s not swinging for the fences and hitting 250 times.

“It’s great what he’s been able to do here in terms of what he’s been able to do here in terms of what he’s carrying the team and focusing on in New York.

Judge as the next Yankees captain

“To be fair, you’ll find that answer by talking to his teammates,” Jeter said. “I watch from a distance and he is very impressive. Talking to him is impressive.

“But to get a fair estimate of that, you talk to his teammates. And that being said, everyone speaks glowingly of him.

Another job in baseball

Jeter stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins in late February, after four seasons with a 4% ownership stake that he relinquished.

“I love this game and I’m interested in watching it grow,” Jeter said of returning to the game in any capacity. “I gained a lot of knowledge” on the management side. “Only time will tell.”

Jeter’s tenure with Miami ended when he disagreed with the direction of ownership.

Fans boo Hal Steinbrenner

“Yeah, I was surprised,” Jeter said. “Yankees fans, we’re all spoiled, right?”

Jeter referenced the franchise’s success since the 1995 season before his rookie year.

Former championship teammates CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada, Andy Pette, Mariano Rivera and Tino Martinez joined manager Joe Torre for Jeter’s celebration.

“Yankees fans expect excellence,” Jeter said. “They’re never satisfied, which is a good thing. They scream because they want to be excited, and that’s how I see it.

Being in the stadium often

“I kept my head down in Miami. It’s a full-time position with three kids,” said Jeter, who lamented missing Paul O’Neal’s number retirement ceremony a few weeks ago.

“But I have a little more time,” said Jeter, who still lives in Miami with his wife and three young daughters, to be at the stadium.

“It’s great to be back, I haven’t been here in a while,” Jeter said, hearing his name chanted back around the ballpark. “It feels like forever since I’ve been (here). I miss that place.”

Yankees Museum

Inside the stadium, the Yankees Museum now houses a Hall of Fame tribute to Jeter, with many exhibits from his pinstriped career.

Among the topics…

Jeter’s home uniform jerseys from the 1998 and 1999 championship seasons, including his 1999 World Series uniform and cap.

Jeter’s 2000 World Series MVP Award.

First base since his franchise record-tying 2,721st career hit on September 9, 2009.

Jeter’s batting helmet from the 1996 AL Championship Series (worn during the controversial ‘Jeffrey Meyer’ home run game) and the World Series.

The game-used bat from Jeter’s 1996 Rookie of the Year season and his bat from the 2001 All-Star Game, where he hit his only home run in 14 All-Star appearances.