Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez made it to the big leagues together as the faces of baseball.

However, after Rodriguez famously said the team didn’t fear Jeter like the other Yankees from the late 1990s dynasty, their relationship was never the same.

“Jeter has been blessed with great talent around him,” Rodriguez can be recalled telling Esquire in 2001. “So he never has to lead off. He doesn’t have to, he can go and play and have fun and hit second. I mean, you know hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in the lineup because you go to New York to stop Bernie. [Williams] And [Paul] O’Neill and all. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

For the most part, the duo managed to keep things inside the clubhouse, which has been typical of Jeter throughout his career.

However, on the third episode of ESPN’s “The Captain,” Jeter finally started.

“As a friend I am loyal,” he said in the documentary. “I just saw that I wouldn’t do it. And then it was the media. A constant hammer to the nail. They hammered it in. It just became a noise, which frustrated me. Just a constant noise.”

“You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine,” Jeter later added. “But it goes back to trust, loyalty. How that person feels. He’s not a true friend, I felt. Because I wouldn’t do that to a friend.”

Rodriguez regrets what he said and called Jeter to apologize after that 2001 piece was published; However, he admitted in the documentary that “I still feel behind today”.

Deep down, Jeter probably knew Rodriguez was right.

“When you talk about stats, mine don’t compare to Alex’s,” Jeter said. “I’m not blind. I understand that.

“But we won.”

Ultimately, winning cures all, and with Jeter’s MVP-type season combined with Rodriguez’s postseason heroics, the two won the World Series together in 2009.

It’s unclear what their relationship really was like today, but the beef was washed away.

“We talked, so there’s no rift,” Jeter said.Good Day New York” Thursday. “Everything’s fine. I know people to this day when I go places, it’s one of the first things they ask me, but there’s been no problems between Alex and me.”