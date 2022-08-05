New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Derek Jeter recently said he has “no issues” with Alex Rodriguez after friends turned enemies.

However, in 2009, when Rodriguez admitted to using steroids, Jeter, apparently, was not a fan.

On the sixth episode of ESPN’s “The Captain,” Jeter reflected on his reaction to Rodriguez’s (first) PED admission and how he thought it would hurt the Evil Empire.

“My reaction: Another distraction. Like, f—, we have to deal with this now? That’s my reaction,” he said in the documentary.

Rodriguez apologized alongside Jeter and several other Yankee teammates at the team’s spring training facility in February of that year.

However, Jeter was practicing a lot.

“I didn’t want to be there. I don’t think anyone should be there,” he said. “I’m sure he didn’t want to be there, you know what I mean? We’ve got to answer questions about that, man, and I didn’t.” I want to answer questions unrelated to what is happening in the field.

“I was like, I don’t want to talk about this anymore. But it’s not something you can just end like that.”

Thankfully for the Yankees, that didn’t distract them much — Jeter, Rodriguez and the Yanks won their 27th World Series title that November.

Jeter finished third in AL MVP voting that year, but Rodriguez finally broke his postseason druthers and was one of the team’s best hitters in October and November.