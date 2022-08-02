New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Disgraced former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin’s Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold for $475,000 in July, according to property records.

Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for the violation. George Floyd Civil Rights of. He accepted the charges.

Chauvin was already serving a 22 ½-year sentence for pleading guilty in state court to Floyd’s murder in May 2020 — a harrowing video-captured murder that sparked national protests about racial injustice and police brutality.

The 1,800-square-foot townhome in Windermere, Florida, just outside of Orlando, has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The couple bought the home in 2011 for $210,900 and it was vandalized in May 2020 after Floyd’s murder.

According to the listing on realtor.com, the community offers a clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, walking trails and a fishing pier. The listing agent, Brad Wallace, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kelly May Xiong Chauvin, who was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 2019, filed for divorce after Floyd’s murder. According to the Independent, Feb. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

The proposed divorce settlement indicated that the beauty queen would be awarded about two-thirds of the couple’s $703,717.69 worth of assets, including their Minnesota residence and vacation home. Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Chauvin, who is white, pinned Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the ground with knees to his neck and back for 9 ½ minutes while Floyd pleaded for help and repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Crowds of people, many of whom filmed the killing on cellphone video, watched in horror as Floyd lost consciousness and died.

Despite Chauvin’s pleas from the crowd to calm down, the ex-cop pinned Floyd to the pavement minutes after he stopped moving. The controversy began after Floyd allegedly passed a fake $20 bill.

Three other ex-cops, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were present at the scene but did not intervene, were convicted in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights and sentenced to between two and three-and-a-half years.